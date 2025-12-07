Breaking: Final Defense Legislation Grants Federal Recognition to Lumbee Tribe

Details By Levi Rickert December 07, 2025

Federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina was included in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive 3,086-page bill released Sunday by congressional leaders.

The NDAA authorizes funding for the Department of Defense, nuclear weapons programs at the Department of Energy, and other defense-related activities. Each year, members of Congress insert provisions into the NDAA that can become law.

The bill brings the Lumbee Tribe one step closer to federal recognition. In order for federal recognition for the trbie to become reality, the bill still needs to be passed by Congress and signed by the president.

If signed into law, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will officially gain federal recognition under the National Defense Authorization Act, marking a historic milestone for one of the largest Native American tribes in the eastern United States.

The law extends to the Lumbee Tribe all federal statutes that apply generally to recognized tribes, including the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934. Members of the tribe will now be eligible for federal services and benefits, pending verification of the tribal roll and a determination of needs by federal agencies.

The legislation outlines that members living in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, and Scotland counties will be considered “on or near” an Indian reservation for the purpose of service delivery. Federal officials will consult with the tribe to assess specific needs, with the first report to Congress expected in the fiscal year following completion of the tribal roll verification.

The law authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to take land into trust for the Lumbee Tribe in those same counties, with land in Robeson County to be treated as “on-reservation” under federal regulations. However, claims against the United States that predate the law still require separate congressional authorization.

Jurisdictionally, the state of North Carolina will continue to oversee criminal and civil matters on Lumbee land unless a transfer of authority to the federal government is negotiated. Any transfer would be limited by a 12-year waiting period and requires consultation with the U.S. Attorney General.

The Lumbee Tribe, long recognized at the state level but denied federal acknowledgment for decades, now gains access to federal programs, including health, education, and economic development assistance. Lawmakers and tribal leaders hailed the move as a critical step toward equity and recognition of the tribe’s sovereignty.

Read the Lumbee provision beginning on page 3,075 and concluding on page 3,081.

