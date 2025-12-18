Hackers Compromise Native News Online Facebook Page

Details By Levi Rickert December 18, 2025

From the Publisher

I am writing to inform our readers that the Native News Online Facebook page was hacked Tuesday night.

Hackers altered the page’s Intro section to read “NOT OFFICIAL PAGE!!!” and posted photos and video reels that are lewd and offensive. This content is entirely inconsistent with our mission and values at Native News Online.

Although we are not responsible for these posts, I sincerely apologize to our readers for having to see such material associated with our brand. Native News Online is committed to publishing accurate, informative journalism that promotes the well-being of Indigenous peoples, and this incident directly contradicts that work.

At this time, we do not know who is responsible for the hack. However, the individuals involved linked the page to a website, chapachul.com, which may provide clues as to those behind the attack.

We encourage readers to report the compromised page to Facebook. Our team is working diligently to have full control of the account restored as quickly as possible.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

Levi Rickert

Publisher, Native News Online

