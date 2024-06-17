Who Lives at the Kennedy Compound Now? A Tale of American Legacy

Details By Kristen Lilya June 17, 2024

[meta description: The Kennedy Compound has a legacy of its own. Learn which Kennedy family members currently live at this iconic place.]







The Kennedy Compound has been synonymous with American politics for generations. It's a historical landmark, a symbol of a bygone era, and a place forever intertwined with the rise and fall of America's most captivating political dynasty.

For decades, the iconic white picket fence has shielded the private lives of presidents, senators, and socialites. Yet, time marches on, and so too has the story of the Compound's residents.

Who currently inhabits this legendary estate? Is the Camelot spirit alive and well, or has it transformed into something entirely new? Join us as we take you behind the walls. We'll journey from the boisterous days of the past to the present, uncovering the individuals who currently inhabit these historic houses.

What Is the Kennedy Compound?

The Kennedy Compound is a sprawling estate on Cape Cod located in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. It consists of multiple houses on six acres of waterfront property overlooking Nantucket Sound. For generations, this place has been the summer hangout for the Kennedy family.

Think back to JFK and his glamorous wife, Jackie O. The Kennedys were American royalty, and this Compound was their little oasis. It's even considered a "National Historic Landmark," which means it's a super important piece of American history. However, the houses are closed for public visitation.

Anyway, the main attraction is a grand, shingle-style house – think lots of weathered-wood shingles that give it a classic, beachy vibe. It's not flashy, but it definitely exudes an air of comfortable elegance.

While the main house is impressive, it's not the only one. The Compound encompasses several structures, all built in a similar classic Cape Cod style. Imagine smaller guest houses and cottages – each with their own charm, nestled amongst the greenery.

Security is tight, with a fence surrounding the entire property. However, if you ever peek inside, you might catch a glimpse of well-maintained gardens, and maybe even a tennis court – remnants of the active life the Kennedys once led there.

The History of Kennedy Compound (1920 - 2000)

It all began in 1929 when Joseph P. Kennedy, the patriarchal figure of one of America's most famous families, purchased a sprawling cape-style home and surrounding land. Little did he know that this modest summer retreat would blossom into an iconic place woven into U.S. history—the legendary Kennedy Compound.

Those early years saw Joseph's nine children—including the future President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy (Ted), and their siblings—spend most of their time at the Compound during their childhood and adult years.

Then, in 1961, when John F. Kennedy took office as the 35th President, the Compound's profile was instantly elevated. JFK and his stylish wife Jacqueline transformed it into a home away from home, earning its "Summer White House" moniker. The once-quiet property became a central location for family gatherings, political discussions, and forging lifelong bonds.

Following the tragedies (JFK's assassination in 1963 and RFK's death in 1968), the youngest sibling, Ted Kennedy, emerged as the family patriarch. He lived in the main house for many years, using it as a political base and a place to gather with his extended family until his passing in 2009.

The Kennedy Compound is no longer the bustling hub of family activity it once was—large-scale family gatherings have become less frequent. However, it still stands tall as an iconic landmark commemorating the Kennedy legacy.

The Current Residents of Kennedy Compound (2000 - Present)

Following the death of Ted Kennedy in 2009, the family's yearly migrations to the Compound started becoming less frequent. The era of mega Kennedy clan gatherings seemed to be winding down as the third generation came of age. These days, portions of the original 6-acre Compound property are still owned by various branches of the Kennedy family tree.

The iconic main house, which once served as the Compound's centerpiece, was substantially renovated and expanded after Ted's passing. In 2013, it was donated to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

According to address lookup records, Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, currently resides in the house just across from the main house. She has constantly been at the Compound, keeping the family connection alive. Now in her 90s, she spends her summers here surrounded by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren carrying on the Kennedy legacy.

An Iconic Place Intertwined With American History

While not the boisterous summer vacation base it once was, the Kennedy Compound remains a place of interest—a reminder of a powerful political dynasty and the ever-evolving story of a prominent American family.

More Stories Like This

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Native citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," celebrating their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter