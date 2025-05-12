Global Power Products Introduces the GenerLink Transfer Switch: A Safe & Affordable Solution to Home Backup Power

Details By Global Power Products May 12, 2025

A sustainable power source is paramount in protecting your home, family, and livelihood. At Global Power Products, we understand the critical role that power plays in your life. For Native Communities across the United States and Canada, The GenerLink transfer switch is the ideal solution to keep your home safely powered during power outages.The GenerLink transfer switch is a UL-listed, meter-mounted transfer switch that provides a safe, easy and affordable way to connect a portable generator to your home.

Following high demand from the First Nations communities in Canada, where extended power outages can have a significant impact, from food loss, medical device downtime, to other essential items losing power during outages. Global Power Products is proud to bring this solution to other Native Communities as the demand for reliable backup power continues to grow.

Transfer switches provide a safe and convenient way to connect portable generator power to your home in minutes during a power outage. We offer a range of features and options, including several amp sizes and socket styles to meet your needs. We also manufacture multiple cord lengths, starting at 20’ and extending to 100’ based on your specific needs and applications.

GenerLink transfer switches power your home essentials during a power outage, including items like: refrigerators, freezers, lighting, well pumps, sump pumps, security systems, wi-fi, medical devices, and more. The GenerLink transfer switch allows you to safely connect a portable generator to your home’s electrical panel. The GenerLink Transfer Switch only requires a 30 minute or less installation.

After initial install, it is as simple as connecting your generator via the extension cord to the GenerLink device directly on your meter box. The GenerLink Transfer Switch prevents backfeeding, protecting line workers, and does not turn the meter while the device is in use so you are not charged by your utility company when on generator power.

The GenerLink transfer switch is both UL-Listed and NEC approved. It has been trusted by over 800+ utility companies in the US and Canada so that customers have a reliable backup power source during outages. Our team is US-based for customer support, and we offer a 7-year warranty on the GenerLink transfer switch.

Access to uninterrupted power is essential. Our transfer switches are a safe, easy and affordable solution that keep your power running and your life unaffected by outages.

Global Power Products is based in Atlanta, Georgia, where we ensure that you get the highest quality products that are Made in the USA. And with best-in-class warranties and dedicated support, our team is committed to delivering the most accurate and affordable power management solutions that save you time and money.

At Global Power Products, we are dedicated to improving the way energy is managed, controlled and protected – so you can be confident knowing your power is in your hands.