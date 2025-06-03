Celebrate Summer and Father’s Day at the Chickasaw Cultural Center – June 14

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media June 03, 2025

Join the Chickasaw Cultural Center for a day of family fun and cultural celebration during the Toompalli' (Summer) Festival and Inki' (Father) Day Celebration, taking place Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This signature event welcomes the arrival of summer with a vibrant showcase of Chickasaw culture, history, language, music, art, food, and film — something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The day also marks the launch of the Summer Performance Series in the Anoli' Theater, featuring a special performance by A.J. Harvey, recently seen on NBC’s The Voice.

In honor of Father’s Day, the celebration will recognize and appreciate fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers for their enduring impact on families and communities. Dads will receive free admission to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center and enjoy special discounts at the Aachompa' Gift Shop.

Additional activities include:

Father’s Day make-and-take crafts

Vegetable and herb seedling giveaways

A family-friendly film screening

$1 kabobs and $1 drinks in the plaza

Visitors can also explore the powerful traveling exhibit, “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” on display through August 9. Presented by the Mid-America Arts Alliance, this exhibit offers an immersive look into the boarding school era through multimedia storytelling.

Location:

Chickasaw Cultural Center

867 Cooper Memorial Drive

Sulphur, Oklahoma

For more information, visit:

ChickasawCulturalCenter.com

