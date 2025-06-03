Coquille Indian Tribe Partners with Oregon to Expand Veterans Services

Details By Native News Online Staff June 03, 2025

The Coquille Indian Tribe has forged a new partnership with the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs that aims to expand support for tribal veterans seeking federal and state benefits.

The signing ceremony took place last month on the Coquille reservation in western Oregon.

The agreement establishes of the Coquille Indian Tribe's first Tribal Veterans Service Officer (TVSO) position. This role will be jointly funded by ODVA and the Tribe to support veterans navigating the complex landscape of veterans' benefits.

"Tribal Veteran Service Officers play a vital role in ensuring Oregon's Tribal veterans are seen, heard, and supported — not only as veterans, but as members of sovereign nations with deep cultural roots and histories," ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels said in a statement.

The new TVSO will undergo training by ODVA and receive accreditation from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, enabling them to assist veterans and their families with accessing a range of benefits and services earned through military service.

At the signing ceremony, Vice Chair of the Coquille Indian Tribe Jen Andrews noted that "Native Americans continue to serve at a higher rate than any other ethnic group and have enlisted to protect their lands as far back as the Revolutionary War."

"This partnership shows Oregon's dedication to ensure that our veterans receive the benefits and respect they deserve, in a way that works for them," she said, expressing hope that this collaboration marks the beginning of an improved relationship with the state and expanded services for tribal veterans.

The agreement is ODVA's fifth partnership with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes. The department has previously established similar agreements with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

These partnerships form part of Oregon's statewide network of County and Tribal Veteran Service Offices, which operate as collaborative efforts between the state and local governments to provide free, expert assistance to veterans and their families. The network ensures that veterans across Oregon have access to knowledgeable advocates who can help them navigate the often complex process of claiming their earned benefits.

For veterans seeking information about benefits, resources, and services, or to schedule an appointment with a local Veteran Service Officer, more information is available through the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs website here.

