Actor Jonathan Joss, Voice of John Redcorn, Killed in Texas Shooting

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg June 04, 2025

Actor Jonathan Joss (Comanche/White Mountain Apache) was fatally shot near his former home in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, June 1. Best known for voicing John Redcorn in the animated series King of the Hill and for his role as Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, Joss had stopped to check his mail. He was 59.

San Antonio police responded to reports of a shooting in progress on Dorsey Drive around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Joss critically wounded near the roadway.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but Joss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, stated that the couple had returned to their former residence to check the mail when they were confronted by a neighbor who allegedly shouted homophobic slurs before opening fire. De Gonzales recounted that Joss pushed him out of harm’s way, saving his life.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with first-degree murder. According to police reports, Alvarez confessed to the shooting upon arrest.

Despite De Gonzales’s assertion that the attack was motivated by homophobia, the San Antonio Police Department stated that, as of now, there is no evidence to classify the shooting as a hate crime.

The department added that the investigation is ongoing and that any new evidence could lead to additional charges.

Earlier this year, Joss and De Gonzales experienced a house fire that destroyed their home and resulted in the loss of three of their dogs. Joss had expressed concerns that the fire was intentionally set due to their sexual orientation, citing a history of threats and harassment from neighbors.

Joss had recently completed voice work for the upcoming revival of King of the Hill, set to premiere in August.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans alike. Chris Pratt, who worked with Joss on Parks and Recreation and The Magnificent Seven, remembered him as “such a kind dude,” reminding others to “hug your loved ones.”

Joss’s death has sparked conversations about the safety and treatment of LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly within Native American communities.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter