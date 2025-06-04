Interior Department Announces Over $119 Million for Abandoned Coal Mine Reclamation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 04, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced the availability of more than $119 million in fiscal year 2025 grant funding to support the reclamation of abandoned coal mines across the country. These Abandoned Mine Land (AML) fee-based grants, authorized under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 and administered by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), will support 24 coal-producing states and two tribal programs in restoring former mine sites.

Funded through fees collected on coal production, the grants aim to improve public safety, stimulate local economies, and help communities transform former coal mining lands into new opportunities for growth and development.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“These grants reflect our ongoing commitment to the people and places that have powered this country for generations,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess said. “We’re proud to work alongside states and tribes to turn legacy mining sites into new opportunities.”

The grant allocations are determined using a formula based on each recipient’s share of historic and current coal production. Since 1977, more than $8.6 billion in AML fee-based grants have been distributed to help states and tribes address safety and environmental hazards associated with abandoned mines.

After applying a mandatory 5.7% sequestration, the total funding available for FY 2025 is approximately $112.9 million.

States and tribes are responsible for proposing and implementing specific projects, ensuring solutions are locally driven and reflect community priorities. These grants represent a sustained federal investment in regions that played a vital role in fueling America’s industrial growth.

Selected FY 2025 AML Mandatory Grant Awards

(Full list available on OSMRE’s website):

Wyoming : $22.1 million

Pennsylvania : $18.7 million

West Virginia : $15.6 million

Illinois : $7.1 million

Navajo Nation : $458,655

Crow Tribe: $148,721

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter