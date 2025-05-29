Former Coushatta Tribal Chairman Under Federal Investigation for Alleged Misuse of Casino Funds

Jonathan Cernek, former chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Indian Gaming Commission, and the Louisiana State Police for the alleged misuse of tribal casino credit cards.

Cernek served as tribal chairman from June 2021 until his resignation in August 2024. Prior to his tenure as chairman, he spent eight years on the Tribal Council, including time as vice chairman.

A source familiar with the tribe’s internal operations spoke with Native News Online on Tuesday and revealed being questioned by the FBI for approximately three hours. The source reported having knowledge of at least $350,000 in personal charges made on two casino credit cards allegedly used by Cernek. These expenses, the source said, were unrelated to the operation of the Coushatta Casino Resort.

According to the source, the FBI has been actively investigating the case in the Lake Charles area. Several current and recently departed Tribal Council members are also reportedly under scrutiny.

The source indicated that the credit card spending in question occurred during a $150 million expansion project at the Coushatta Casino Resort.

At least seven individuals with direct knowledge of the alleged financial misconduct have reportedly been named to federal investigators.

“This is a big deal. People are talking about it,” a former employee told Native News Online on Thursday. “It was difficult to stomach what was happening, especially because the chairman was doing good things for tribal elders.”

Requests for comment from the FBI and the National Indian Gaming Commission have not been returned as of press time.

This is a developing story.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter