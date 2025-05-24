Osage Minerals Council Celebrates the Final Dismissal of Hayes II Litigation

Details By Native News Online Staff May 24, 2025

The Osage Minerals Council proudly announces the final dismissal of the Hayes II litigation, ending nearly a decade-long legal battle that posed a serious threat to oil and gas production within the Osage Mineral Estate. Originally filed in 2016, the case challenged the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ (BIA) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of two mineral leases. On May 5, 2025, the Federal District Court issued a judgment officially dismissing the case.

This dismissal marks a significant legal victory for the Osage Minerals Council and reinforces its authority to protect and manage the Mineral Estate. Hayes II represented yet another attempt by surface owners to obstruct Osage Headright Holders from accessing the benefits of their mineral resources. With the case now closed, oil and gas operations in the Estate can continue uninterrupted.

In a statement, the Council said, “The Hayes II litigation was yet another attempt by surface owners to prevent us from benefiting from our Mineral Estate. The Council will always defend the Mineral Estate that our ancestors purchased and preserved in trust long ago. The Court’s dismissal of this case means that we can continue to manage our resources and protect the vital income that supports our families and communities.”

Although the court initially required BIA to conduct additional NEPA analysis, it allowed production to continue during the review. The BIA ultimately reaffirmed the leases, determining they posed no environmental threat. The surface owners did not challenge this second approval.

Throughout the case, the Osage Minerals Council actively defended its sovereign and economic interests, filing an amicus brief and working closely with the United States and industry partners to support responsible energy development.

The final resolution of Hayes II concludes nearly ten years of litigation and represents a pivotal moment for the Osage Minerals Council. The Council remains firmly committed to the long-term stewardship and responsible development of the Osage Mineral Estate, ensuring its benefits endure for future generations.

