Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools.

DNC Native American Caucus Gets Surprise Visits from VP Nominee Tim Walz and Sen. Cory Booker

August 19, 2024 Levi Rickert
Native Vote 2024. CHICAGO — Today, Monday August 19, marks the beginning of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Democratic Vice President nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison made a surprise appearance and spoke at the first Native American Caucus meeting of the week.
Currents

‘This what democracy looks like’: Few Arrests but Euphoria at First Major Protest at DNC

August 20, 2024 words and photos by Malavika... Currents 35
NATIVE VOTE 2024 . All eyes were on them. A helicopter watched from above. Law enforcement stared expressionlessly. The media trained their cameras on facial expressions and signs. But the thousands of protesters marching against the Democratic National Convention on Monday did not care.
Opinion

When Water Speaks

August 18, 2024 Professor Victoria Sutton Opinion 406
Guest Opinion. This week, I want to share with you a story about the resurfacing of ancient canoes in North Carolina and the difficulties tribal descendants face in recovering ownership of their past material culture. This article is written in the style of my documentary “When Water Speaks” which has been selected for film festivals around the United States. You can find a link to the documentary at the end of this article.

Lower Prescription Drug Prices Will Help Thousands of Native Americans on Medicare

August 18, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 1945
Opinion. Thousands of Native Americans elders stand to reap the benefits of lowered prescription drugs thanks to a new deal worked out between the Biden-Harris administration and pharmaceutical companies announced on Thursday by the White House.
Sovereignty

ZYEP's Food Sovereignty Team Shares Knowledge Through Summer Workshops & Youth Programs  

August 15, 2024 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Sovereignty 1050
ZUNI, NM — Summer is a busy time of year for the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project. Growing season is in full swing, which means the ZYEP food sovereignty team is dedicated to knowledge sharing through public workshops as well as through special activities embedded in the nonprofit youth project’s popular Wellness Week and Summer Camp youth programs.

Expanded Tribal Authority in Maine Over Prosecuting Crimes Takes Effect

August 13, 2024 EMMA DAVIS, Maine Morning Star Sovereignty 1955
The Wabanaki Nations have expanded authority to prosecute more serious offenses committed on tribal territory by tribal members under a law that took effect Friday. However, the state will still retain those responsibilities for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and the Mi’kmaq Nation until the tribes have established full court systems.
Education

Dartmouth Hosts Inaugural Tribal Leadership Academy

August 17, 2024 Emilia Williams, The Darmouth Education 1311
From Aug. 4 to 10, Dartmouth hosted the inaugural Tribal Leadership Academy, bringing 18 newly elected or appointed Native American tribal leaders to campus for five days of programming, according to Native American and Indigenous studies professor Bruce Duthu. The leaders participated in discussions about a variety of best governance practices for their respective tribes, including health care delivery and natural resource management.

Technical College in South Dakota Offers Full Ride to Native Students

August 16, 2024 Elyse Wild Education 4502
South Dakota’s Lake Area Technical College is offering full-ride scholarships for Native American students pursuing a career in building.
Arts & Entertainment

Q&A: Chippewa Author James Vukelich Kaagegaaba

August 19, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 599
This September, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa author and language advocate James Vukelich Kaagegaabaw is set to release his highly anticipated children’s book, Wisdom Weavers: Explore the Ojibwe Language and the Meaning of Dream Catchers .

Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, August 16th —August 22nd

August 16, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 543
This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to fairs and festivals, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.
Health

Dog Rescue to Host Its Largest Veterinary Care Clinic in Navajo Nation

August 20, 2024 Elyse Wild

National Health Institute Launches $260M Program for Native-Led Substance Abuse Research

August 19, 2024 Elyse Wild
Environment

United Houma Nation Receives Jumpstart Federal Funding

July 27, 2024 Donovan Quintero Environment 2057
PHOENIX — Perhaps it won’t save the marshlands and land itself from climate change in the next five years, but the $56.5 million in funding could be the catalyst to begin the fight to keep the United Houma Nation’s, or UHN, ancestral lands from disappearing forever.

Public Wants Indigenous Knowledge to Manage Bears Ears National Monument

July 11, 2024 Elyse Wild Environment 5647
The public comment period for the cooperative management plan for Bears Ears National Monument ended on June 11 and is currently under review, the Bears Ears Commission announced yesterday.