Charges Against Native Artist Bunky Echo-Hawk Dismissed

August 28, 2024 Jenna Kunze
A case that lingered for over two years in a state court system involving sex charges against Native American artist Bunky Echo-Hawk has been dismissed by a Tulsa County, Oklahoma district court.
Currents

Congress Intensifies Scrutiny Over USDA’s Handling of Tribal Food Distribution Programs

August 29, 2024 Brian Edwards Currents 756
On Monday, congressional leaders from the powerful Senate and House appropriations committees ramped up pressure on the U.S. Department of Agriculture ( USDA ), seeking answers and swift action to address food shortages impacting Native American communities.
Opinion

News Networks Need More Presidential Debate Moderators Who Reflect America’s Diversity

August 29, 2024 National Association of Hispanic... Opinion 403
Guest Opinion. The presidential and vice presidential debates of 2024 feature only one journalist of color among six moderators, a failure of leadership that network news still has time to address.

Overdose Awareness Week: A Good Time to Examine Lack of Law Enforcement in Indian Country

August 26, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 1585
Opinion. Each year on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day is observed. It is a global campaign to bring an end to overdose. This year’s theme is “together we can.”
Sovereignty

Chickasaw Historical Society Examines Food Sovereignty during Annual Conference

August 27, 2024 Chickasaw Nation Media Sovereignty 1100
SULPHUR, Okla. – The 2024 Chickasaw Historical Society (CHS) Ittafama Ithana (Gathering to Learn) Conference, conducted Aug. 8-9, provided opportunity to honor a longtime culture keeper and learn about tribal food sovereignty, past and present. The annual conference was conducted at the Artesian Hotel.

ZYEP's Food Sovereignty Team Shares Knowledge Through Summer Workshops & Youth Programs  

August 15, 2024 Zuni Youth Enrichment Project Sovereignty 1733
ZUNI, NM — Summer is a busy time of year for the Zuni Youth Enrichment Project. Growing season is in full swing, which means the ZYEP food sovereignty team is dedicated to knowledge sharing through public workshops as well as through special activities embedded in the nonprofit youth project’s popular Wellness Week and Summer Camp youth programs.
Education

Cheyenne River Youth Project Serves Hundreds of Families with Produce & School Supplies Distributions This Month  

August 29, 2024 Cheyenne River Youth Project Education 339
EAGLE BUTTE, SD — The Cheyenne River Youth Project announced today that it provided boxes of fresh produce to 330 families and school supplies to 612 children through large-scale distributions last week at the Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) teen center. The well-attended events were held Aug. 14 and Aug. 16, respectively.

Dartmouth Hosts Inaugural Tribal Leadership Academy

August 17, 2024 Emilia Williams, The Darmouth Education 1975
From Aug. 4 to 10, Dartmouth hosted the inaugural Tribal Leadership Academy, bringing 18 newly elected or appointed Native American tribal leaders to campus for five days of programming, according to Native American and Indigenous studies professor Bruce Duthu. The leaders participated in discussions about a variety of best governance practices for their respective tribes, including health care delivery and natural resource management.
Arts & Entertainment

Here's What's Going On in Indian Country August 23rd—August 29th

August 23, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 989
This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to feather painting, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native Tourism Gets $1.4M Boost

August 22, 2024 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 968
The Tribal Tourism Grant Program just received a $1.4 million boon, according to an announcement from The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development this week.
Health

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Signs Agreement with Indian Health Service to Establish Its Health System

August 29, 2024 Native News Online Staff

U of A College of Nursing Receives $1.6M Grant to Support Indigenous Students

August 28, 2024 Native News Online Staff
Environment

IHS Leaders to Sign MOA for $44.5M Water Project on Monday

August 26, 2024 Native News Online Staff Environment 704
Elected leaders of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) and Indian Health Service (IHS) officials will sign a memorandum of agreement on Monday, Aug. 26 for the tribe’s $44.5 million wastewater treatment project.

United Houma Nation Receives Jumpstart Federal Funding

July 27, 2024 Donovan Quintero Environment 2453
PHOENIX — Perhaps it won’t save the marshlands and land itself from climate change in the next five years, but the $56.5 million in funding could be the catalyst to begin the fight to keep the United Houma Nation’s, or UHN, ancestral lands from disappearing forever.