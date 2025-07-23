Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Details By Levi Rickert July 23, 2025

WASHINGTON — Sovereign entities are permitted to nominate individuals or organizations for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. In keeping with that criterion, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, a federally recognized tribal nation, is exercising its sovereignty and intends to nominate U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

By exercising its sovereign status, the tribe qualifies under the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s criteria. It cites President Trump’s role in advancing global peace amid international hostilities and economic uncertainty—exemplifying the very ideals the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to honor: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.

On July 7, 2025, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe issued a press release announcing its intention to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The release cited Trump’s “role in advancing global peace among international hostilities and economic uncertainty—exemplifying the ideals that the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony.”

In the July 7 press release, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Chairman Marshall Pierite stated:

“President Donald Trump will be remembered as one of the most influential world leaders in history, recognized for his unwavering commitment to global leadership and peace,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “By brokering the Abraham Accords, facilitating economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo, negotiating the peace treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and mediating ceasefires between India and Pakistan and between Israel and Iran, no world leader has dedicated more time and effort to promoting global peace than President Donald Trump.”

The nomination letter was also referenced during a government-to-government roundtable at the J.W. Marriott in Washington, D.C., on Monday, where Roger Stone addressed attendees.

“In light of the President's ending hostilities between India and Pakistan in the ceasefire, in light of his efforts to reach a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, and in light of his ending of the long, bloody war between Congo and Rwanda, the Biloxi-Tunica Tribe has sent a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Stone said.

On Tuesday, at 2:53 p.m., Trump posted the tribe's intention to nominate him on his Truth Social.

Since 2018, Trump has received 10 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize—five of which were submitted in 2025 alone. As part of its submission, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana intends to highlight the president’s role in easing global tensions, particularly in the Middle East, through initiatives such as the Abraham Accords and the Israel-Iran ceasefire. The president’s efforts to promote peace and stability around the world are viewed as contributing to strength, security, and peace of mind for Americans at home and citizens across the globe.

