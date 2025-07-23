Defy the Storm: American Indian College Fund’s New PSA Addresses Challenges Indigenous Students and Communities Face with Funding Cuts

Details By Native News Online Staff July 23, 2025

A “storm” of activity is emerging from Washington in the form of funding cuts and executive orders—upending the lives of Native American communities and students. These actions jeopardize access to the funding, education, and opportunities that have, for decades, supported the progress and success of tribal nations, communities, and individuals.

The American Indian College Fund (the College Fund)—the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for the past 35 years—is committed to ensuring that Native American students and communities have the support and resources they need to navigate today’s unprecedented challenges.

Recent government decisions fail to honor long-standing treaty commitments and trust responsibilities to Native peoples and tribal nations, putting their ability to survive and thrive at risk. But the College Fund, along with its students, tribal partners, and Indigenous communities, is not retreating from this storm—they are facing it with resilience and determination. Native students continue to stand strong—showing up, working hard, and learning—while the College Fund walks alongside them to ensure they complete their education and pursue their career goals to lead and uplift their communities.

To highlight the challenges Native students are facing today, the College Fund is launching its new public service announcement, Defy the Storm, featuring three of its scholarship recipients: Promise (Yankton Sioux Tribe and Santee Sioux Nation), Sky (Navajo/Diné), and Tasheena (Navajo/Diné).

The current “storm” is inflicting lasting harm on Native youth like Promise, Sky, and Tasheena—and on the communities they call home. In 2022, American Indian and Alaska Native young adults (ages 18–24) had the lowest college enrollment rate of any group in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. While many factors contribute to this crisis, lack of financial resources remains the greatest barrier.

Without adequate funding, even the most determined students face mounting challenges in pursuing a college degree or vocational training. This deepens the knowledge and skills gap in Native and rural communities, leading to a shortage of qualified professionals and essential services. The ripple effect—on families, local economies, and the nation as a whole—will be profound.

Defy the Storm is a call to action for all who believe in the power of education and the resilience of Native communities. By supporting Native students through the American Indian College Fund, you help build a future of thriving, self-sustaining communities across the country. Learn more about the students we serve—and help ensure they continue to receive the education they deserve.

You can learn more at indigenouseveryday.com.

