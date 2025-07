Santa Fe Indian Market’s 2025 Fundraising Gala Features Preeminent Performers and Artists

Details By Native News Online Staff July 29, 2025

SWAIA’s premier annual fundraising event, the Gala Dinner & Auction, returns on Saturday, August 16, at the Santa Fe Convention Center—featuring an exciting evening of entertainment and celebration.

Evening Entertainment Highlights:

Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa-Choctaw) – Master of Ceremonies

Adrian Wall (Jemez Pueblo) – Live musical performance

Larry Yazzie (Meskwaki) – Internationally acclaimed performing artist

Patricia Michaels (Taos Pueblo) – Fashion show presentation

Robert Mirabal (Taos Pueblo) – Musical performance

Emerald Tanner, of Gallup, New Mexico’s Tanner Trading, will serve as the evening’s auctioneer. The live auction begins at 8 p.m., offering guests an exclusive opportunity to bid on exceptional works by award-winning SWAIA artists, including Virgil Ortiz, Russell Sanchez, and Karen Clarkson. Featured auction items also include two limited-edition Indian Motorcycle jackets adorned with artist-designed patches and embellishments, as well as a striking sliced-diamond yellow ring by Twyla True.

For the first time in several years, SWAIA is supported by an eight-member Gala Committee composed of local community leaders.

“The Gala Committee has brought structure, creativity, and vision to the event—ensuring our 420 guests experience an extraordinary evening and helping make our largest fundraiser of the year a true success,” said SWAIA Executive Director Jamie Schulze.

The evening’s menu, curated by Walter Burke Catering, is inspired by traditional Native feast day cuisine, offering a culinary experience that celebrates Indigenous culture.

For more information or to support SWAIA by attending the 2025 Indian Market Gala & Live Auction, CLICK HERE.

