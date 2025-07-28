Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Bringing Together a New Coalition to Do a Reset

Details By Levi Rickert July 28, 2025

WASHINGTON, DC — For the second time in just over a month, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe hosted a government-to-government roundtable discussion last Monday on July 21, 2025 with Trump administration officials involved in Indian Country affairs.

The first roundtable took place on June 20, 2025, at the tribe’s Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, Louisiana. This latest meeting was held at the J.W. Marriott in Washington, D.C.

The roundtable focused on the formation of a new Native-led coalition aimed at driving economic development and self-determination in Indian Country.

Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite told the crowd of over 100 tribal leaders, government officials, lobbyists, and industry leaders that the roundtable would result in a coalition working directly with the Trump administration. He said it is a reset from how tribes have done business in the past.

Pierite said that after the 2024 presidential election, he heard the president-elect speak about revitalizing America—particularly rural America, where many tribes are located.

“The more we act on his vision, the more we need to ask ourselves: Why not in Indian Country? Why not us? Why can’t tribal governments be part of a stronger, more self-reliant America?” Pierite asked.

Pierite said that with so many tribal reservations and lands located in rural areas, the future of rural America cannot be shaped without tribal involvement.

“To our federal partners here today, your presence speaks volumes. You are not just here to listen. You're here to work alongside us, and that matters. We applaud you. We appreciate you. But presence alone is not enough. We need partnership, transparency and consistent engagement. We urge you. We urge you to move beyond consultation and toward collaboration. The future of Indian country in rural America cannot be shaped without us,” Pierite said.

Pierite, who hopes to see the coalition evolve into a more formal legal entity, wants to develop a mechanism that will endure beyond the current Trump administration, so that a reset isn't required every time the administration changes.

“To make sure our voices are heard, this effort is not about politics. This is not about Republicans or Democrats. This is not about red or blue. This is about partnership. This is about building something that outlasts any administration, any election cycle and any political climate. This is true, government-to-government engagement, and that's why coming to D.C. matters, because we must hold agencies leaders and ourselves accountable. This is about real action. This is about moving from consultation to collaboration,” Pierite said about his vision for the coalition.

Scott Davis, senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior speaking at roundtable.(Photo/Levi Rickert)

Among the federal government officials were Scott Davis (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe), senior advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior; Holmes Whalen, deputy solicitor, Office of Indian Affairs, .S. Department of the Interior; Diane Cullo, assistant administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA); Milo Booth, Director of Tribal Affairs, U.S. Department of Transportation; David Flute, Special Tribal Advisor on Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and Trevor Benson, special assistant, Office of Tribal Relations, USDA.

The highest ranking federal official in attendance was Scott Davis (Standing Rock), who is serving as acting Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior. He said since he began his job in March he has interacted with some 200 tribes, either in Washington or out in Indian Country.

Davis said he has been concentrating on deregulation because it is too hard for tribes to get things done.

Tribal leaders were given the opportunity to ask federal representatives specific questions about concerns they have with the federal government.

Both tribal leaders and federal representatives agreed there is too much bureaucratic “red tape” that slows down progress—and in some cases, even stops—projects or programs entirely.

During the Q&A portion of the roundtable, federal officials were asked why the new coalition being proposed by Pierite is important to Indian Country.

Below are the responses that have been edited for brevity and clarity:

Diane Cullo, Assistant Administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs, U.S. Small Business Administration

Because the chairman put this together, and we noticed it, for the folks who were, who did attend the Marksville event, which was about the same size as this room, it came together out of nowhere. So the interest is there about doing something different, not just meeting for being in the state, not just having a conversation with a single agency, but let us help you be successful in your own ideas and rights.

Scott Davis, Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior

I see this as a stem from the other organizations that we meet with on a regular basis. I think it is great.

I once was asked who our leader was in Indian Country. Who’s our Dr. King? I said we don’t have one. We have tribal chairmen, chairwomen, and tribal councils.

Diane Cullo, Assistant Administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs, U.S. Small Business Administration facilitating roundtable Q&A. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

There's a lot of leadership in Indian Country. And some are the same, some are different, but for us to look at Indian Country as having one organization, we can’t. But my point is it doesn't matter if it's this association or that committee or different Association, we're going to be there talking and strategizing.

Milo Booth, Director of Tribal Affairs, U.S. Department of Transportation

We're here to work with our tribal partners in any form or fashion to grow the self governance program and bring the opportunities of department transportation to the Indian country.

So we want to know how we can bring those opportunities to Indian Country, whether that's in digital format, in person, in conference, or strong conferences such as this, we'll continue to do so.

Trevor Benson, Special Assistant, Office of Tribal Relations, USDA

The more people meet, we get together like this, and the more round tables there are, the more we get feedback.

I feel like when we have meetings like this, as far as your ideas that you come up with to bring about some kind of changes that are needed, this is something that we can then relay to other officials in the Administration to take some kind of administrative action to help benefit tribe

I know that from this meeting, Chairman Pierite is going to the White House right now, I'm sure that there's going to be something that comes of that probably very beneficial. So just the more events we have like this, the better.

