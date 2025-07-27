Cherokee Nation and Tulsa Children’s Cabinet Are Building Tomorrow Together

Details By Chuck Hoskin Jr July 27, 2025

Guest Opinion. A foundational Cherokee value, known as “detsadageyusesdi,” is to be stingy with one another’s existence, like a mother is with her child. It is no coincidence that when Cherokees think about love and caring for one another, we connect immediately to the bond with our children. They are our most precious responsibility, and they carry within them the future of our Nation.

As we all must look out for one another, our care for children extends to our friends and neighbors throughout northeast Oklahoma. That is why I was honored to accept Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols’ invitation to join the new Tulsa Children’s Cabinet, where we are joining leaders in local government, education, business and philanthropy to improve outcomes for all children in our region.

This initiative by Mayor Nichols seeks to align resources and break down barriers to ensure every child reaches their full potential. Cherokee Nation brings unique strengths and proven programs to this partnership that can help lift up the thousands of Cherokee families who call Tulsa home.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

For the good of children and families, Cherokee Nation is already stepping up to fill critical gaps. When the state of Oklahoma declined to participate in a federal summer nutrition program, Cherokee Nation — along with the Muscogee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations — took action. Our Summer EBT program ensures that children across our reservation, both tribal and non-tribal, do not go hungry when school is out. This initiative is returning millions of federal tax dollars to Oklahoma families.

We continue to build on our deep, ongoing investments in early childhood development. Through the Verna D. Thompson Early Childhood Education Act, we are investing $80 million to replace aging Head Start facilities with the state-of-the-art centers our children deserve. We are also strategically building new child development centers, including a $30 million facility in Catoosa, to provide quality care that working parents can depend on.

Our Cherokee Immersion Schools continue to grow, serving kindergarten through 8th grade at two campuses and recently graduating our largest class ever. At Sequoyah High School and schools throughout the region, we support numerous programs for developing young minds, in everything from Cherokee language and culture to advanced STEM education, arts and workforce readiness. This year we contributed $7.6 million out of car tag revenue to 107 school districts across northeast Oklahoma.

The Children’s Cabinet provides a forum to share these successful models and learn from our partners as we collectively work to put 15,000 additional Tulsa children on a path to economic mobility by 2030. As we move forward with Mayor Nichols and our fellow Cabinet members, we remain focused on outcomes. How many more children can we ensure have a quality education? How many more families can we provide the support to flourish?

Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I know that investing in children is a direct investment in our sovereignty. Our ancestors sacrificed much so we could be here today. It is now our turn to build the programs and partnerships that will serve our children for generations to come.

Chuck Hoskin, Jr. is the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

