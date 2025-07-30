Senate Committee Advances Bipartisan Shadow Wolves Improvement Act to Boost Tribal Border Security and Law Enforcement Careers

Details By Levi Rickert July 30, 2025

On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously advanced the Shadow Wolves Improvement Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). The legislation aims to bolster border security and expand career opportunities for Native American law enforcement officers serving on tribal lands.

“The chaos at our southern border has harmed Arizona communities and caused a dangerous rise in illicit smuggling, especially on tribal lands like the Tohono O’odham Nation. This has stretched tribal law enforcement thin and diverted them from doing their primary jobs of policing their streets. That’s why the Shadow Wolves program is so important,” Senator Gallego said. “I want to thank my colleagues Senators Hoeven, Lankford, and Kelly for co-sponsoring this legislation, and Chairman Paul and Ranking Member Peters for working with me to pass this through committee.”

The Shadow Wolves Improvement Act implements key recommendations from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to modernize and expand the Shadow Wolves program. The Shadow Wolves are a specialized unit composed of members of the Tohono O’odham Nation, tasked with patrolling a 76-mile segment of the U.S.-Mexico border. They are highly skilled in tracking smugglers who attempt to move illegal goods through tribal lands, drawing on deep cultural and geographic knowledge.

Currently, Shadow Wolves lack the same career progression and compensation opportunities as other Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents. Senator Gallego’s bill addresses this disparity by authorizing ICE to transition Shadow Wolves from excepted service to competitive service status after three years, ensuring fair treatment and expanded advancement opportunities within federal law enforcement.

