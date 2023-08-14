fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Oklahoma State University Receives $3.5M for Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative.

Tags

Details

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy received a $3.5 million donation from a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk Inc.

The money will go toward the center’s Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative, supporting language revitalization and access to traditional foods.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 
 

“After 20 years of working in public health with Native American communities, I have found that initiatives that support and strengthen cultural practices and traditions are the
most effective strategies for promoting health,” said Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy. “Gifts like this one from Novo Nordisk support Native peoples to implement programs of greatest priority to them, which are culturally centered and use indigenous research methods.”

Novo Nordisk Inc. is a healthcare company leading initiatives to prevent and treat chronic illness—including diabetes and obesity— around the world.

More Stories Like This

Follow Good Safety Practices with Summer Fun
Op-Ed Guidelines
Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call
Module Test

Native News is free to read.

We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps.  Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.

Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

Native American Journalists Association Votes to Become the Indigenous Journalists Association

August 12, 2023 Native News Online Staff
Through a name-change vote held this past week at its annual conference in Winnipeg, Canada, the National American Journalists Association (NAJA) is now the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA). The vote was 89 to 55 -- or 62 percent of the vote.
Currents

As Sturgis Rally Attendance Slows, Medicine Wheel Ride, Native Participation Grows

August 14, 2023 Bart Pfankuch for South Dakota News... Currents 78
STURGIS, S.D. – Jayda Hammer is precisely the type of person that Sturgis Motorcycle Rally managers are targeting as they try to develop the next generation of rally attendees to keep the event rolling for another 50 years or more.
Opinion

New Cabinet Energized to Continue the Progress of Cherokee Nation

August 13, 2023 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 701
Guest Opinion. For the past four years, I have been honored to serve as Principal Chief of the great Cherokee Nation. We navigated unprecedented challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous attacks on our tribal sovereignty. We faced legal battles, affirming our sovereign rights through victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. We strengthened and expanded programs supporting the Cherokee language, health, economic opportunities and more.

After "Killers of the Flower Moon," There Are Many More Indigenous Stories to Be Told

August 09, 2023 STEPHEN CARR HAMPTON Opinion 7907
Guest Opinion. In May, at the Cannes Film Festival press conference after the debut of Killers of the Flower Moon , Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet/Nimíipuu) sat, in measured grace, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, and Martin Scorsese, speaking as an Indigenous woman in a place traditionally held by white males.
Sovereignty

National Park Service Awards $3.4 million for the Return of Native American Remains & Sacred Objects

August 11, 2023 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 2457
The National Park Service (NPS) has announced a grant allocation of $3.4 million to benefit 16 American Indian Tribes and 28 museums. These grants are designed to provide support for activities related to consultation, documentation, and the repatriation of ancestral remains and cultural artifacts, all in accordance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). This funding represents the most substantial appropriation for NAGPRA grants since the Act's enactment in 1990 and the inception of the funding program in 1994.

New Funding Available for Tribal Communities for Projects Related to the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

August 09, 2023 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 1648
The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) last week announced a $30,000 funding opportunity available to tribal nations, nonprofits, and states working with tribal communities for projects “that expand the reach and impact of the federal Indian boarding school initiative,” according to an agency press release.
Education

Two Native Scholars Link Native Culture to Math

August 12, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 1058
The focus of tribal colleges’ work is to seek connections between the cultures and heritage of the Indigenous communities they serve and mainstream education curricula.

Michigan to Require Tracking of Student Tribal Affiliation

July 27, 2023 Neely Bardwell Education 3832
All Michigan public school districts and charter schools will be required to collect tribal affiliation data from students and staff, starting in the 2024 - 2025 academic year. Three million dollars is being set aside to make sure that schools are equipped to do this.
Arts & Entertainment

Here's What's Going in Indian Country, August 11 — 17

August 10, 2023 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 1485
This weekend and next week in Indian Country, there is an array of concerts, webinars, festivals and more for all to enjoy.

Robbie Robertson, of The Band, and Mohawk and Cayuga descent, Dies at 80

August 10, 2023 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 8553
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson , born from Mohawk and Cayuga descent and best known for his work with the legendary Canadian rock group The Band, has died following a long illness. He was 80.
Health

Arizona Adds More Fraudulent Providers to Investigation into Massive Medicaid Scheme Targeting Native Americans

August 11, 2023 Darren Thompson

Q&A: Angie Sanchez Indigenous Lactation Consultant, Doula and Researcher

August 10, 2023 Neely Bardwell
Environment

President Biden Designates the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument

August 08, 2023 Darren Thompson Environment 2893
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Today, President Joseph Biden established the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, making it the second Indigenous-led effort that resulted in the dedication of lands to a national monument.

The Fight for Oak Flat: Indigenous voices in the green energy transition

August 04, 2023 Emma Ricketts, Special to Native News Environment 6045
OAK FLAT, Arizona — On a high plateau in the Tonto National Forest, Wendsler Nosie of the San Carlos Apache tribe lives in a small silver-colored trailer surrounded by tents, picnic tables. and towering oak trees.