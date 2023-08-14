Oklahoma State University Receives $3.5M for Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative.

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 14, 2023

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy received a $3.5 million donation from a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk Inc.

The money will go toward the center’s Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative, supporting language revitalization and access to traditional foods.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“After 20 years of working in public health with Native American communities, I have found that initiatives that support and strengthen cultural practices and traditions are the

most effective strategies for promoting health,” said Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy. “Gifts like this one from Novo Nordisk support Native peoples to implement programs of greatest priority to them, which are culturally centered and use indigenous research methods.”

Novo Nordisk Inc. is a healthcare company leading initiatives to prevent and treat chronic illness—including diabetes and obesity— around the world.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter