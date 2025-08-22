Native American Assemblymember Ramos Slams Colleague Over Tribal Redistricting Comments

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert August 22, 2025

On Thursday, the California State Assembly engaged in a heated debate over the proposed redistricting of the state’s congressional map.

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino), the only Native American currently serving in the California Assembly, firmly challenged a colleague who invoked California tribes during the discussion.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“I have a colleague from San Bernardino who likes to always tell us how he fights for the tribes. But do you know this map splits tribal reservations?” asked Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego).

DeMaio argued that the proposed map divides several tribal reservations across different congressional districts.

“So much for the voice of the people,” DeMaio added.

Shortly after, Ramos took the floor, criticizing DeMaio for using Native American tribes to advance his political argument.

“I have to raise my mic and be able to talk when a colleague from the other side is talking about history, talking about California’s first people, drawing them into this conversation,” Ramos said.

Clearly angered, Ramos questioned where that concern was during the historical violence and displacement suffered by Native communities in California.

“When you start to exploit the history in the state of California for your own gain, it [is] the same tactics used when this land was stolen and murdered people of our culture to get it…you should be ashamed of yourself to bring in the history, because we all know in these chambers the atrocities, the genocide and the blood shed, and the bones that [are] still in the archives of many institutions in this state who still call our remains of our ancestors trophies,” Ramos said.

As Ramos spoke, his fellow Democratic colleagues rose from their seats to stand behind him as a gesture of solidarity.

Following the session, Ramos’s office released a statement that further clarified his stance:

“A few days ago, the Assembly acknowledged the long history of horrific atrocities committed against Native Americans living in California, including the War of Extermination, called for by the state’s first governor. Therefore, it was particularly odious to have California’s First People used so cynically today.

Redistricting does not erase tribal sovereignty, reservations, citizenship rights or power. As the Legislature’s first California Native American elected to the State Legislature, I found it offensive and hypocritical to bring the tribes into a highly contentious fight without seeking their input and assuming that this one colleague would know best what would serve Native Americans. This paternalistic approach toward Native Americans should no longer be tolerated by the state and this Legislature.”

The redistricting debate in California comes of the heels of the Texas Republicans redrawing congressional districts to favor Republicans who want to gain five additional congressional seats for the Republicans in the 2026 midterm election.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher