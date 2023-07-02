fbpx
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Follow Good Safety Practices with Summer Fun

Details

With the summer upon us, it is a great time to spend time with family and friends at powwows, recreatiional activities, and other events. Don't let your fun be disrupted by unexpected accidents or unfortunate mishaps.

Follow good safety pratices so you can have the most fun:

Fireworks 

Every year, thousands of people go to the emergency room with firework-related injuries around the 4th of July. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals. After the fireworks display, children should never pick up fireworks that may be left over. They may still be active.  

Sparklers

Sparklers can heat up to 1,200 degrees, cause severe burns. 

  • Make sure kids keep sparklers outside, away from their face, clothing and hair, and do not pick up used hot sparkler
  • Supervise kids while they’re playing with sparklers, and dispense used sparklers into water bucket.

Campfires 

Prevent your campfire from becoming a wildfire! Follow these tips from the National Fire Protection Agency: 

  • Check if you need a permit.
  • Select a level, shaded location away from wind, dry brush, tents and other flammable materials.
  • Campfires should be 25 feet away from anything that can burn: grass, leaves, needles. 
  • Scoop a slight hole in the cleared area to build the fire. Place a ring of rocks around it. 
  • Cut wood in short lengths. The fire should be built low. Tall, raging camp fires can create many burning embers. 
  • Never use gasoline or paper to start a fire.
  • When burning, have a hose, a bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby to extinguish the fire. 
  • Fire must never be left unattended, and the fire must be extinguished completely before everyone leaves camp. Children should always be supervised around a campfire.

More Stories Like This

Op-Ed Guidelines
Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call
Module Test
The Native Vote: 2022 Survey

Native News is free to read.

We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps.  Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked.

Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. 

About The Author
Levi Rickert
Author: Levi RickertEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. Rickert was awarded Best Column 2021 Native Media Award for the print/online category by the Native American Journalists Association. He serves on the advisory board of the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association. He can be reached at [email protected].

Native American Water Protectors Assaulted During Enbridge Lecture at Northern Michigan College

June 30, 2023 Sierra Clark, Contributing Writer
PETOSKEY, Mich. —A public lecture featuring transnational pipeline and energy company Enbridge last week escalated to the assault of an Anishinaabe water protector and allies protesting the controversial Line 5 project.
Currents

Native News Weekly (July 2, 2023): D.C. Briefs

July 02, 2023 Native News Online Staff Currents 688
WASHINGTON — The most significan news coming out of the nation's capital this week was the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in the Navajo Nation v. Arizona that was released on Thursday. The decision ruled against the Navajo Nation.
Opinion

Affirmative Action Struck Down

July 02, 2023 American Indian College Fund Opinion 230
Guest Opinion. Concerns for Student Access to Higher Education and Implications for American Indian and Alaska Native Students

Expanding WIC Services for Healthier Cherokee Families

July 02, 2023 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 535
Guest Opinion. In the first years of any child’s life, parents should be able to focus on loving and nurturing them. They should never have to worry about getting enough healthy food. Fortunately, for a majority of mothers and young children across the country, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program is a lifeline. This federal program provides nutrition education, food, baby formula, breastfeeding support and other essential help for pregnant and postpartum mothers, infants and children up to 5 years old.
Sovereignty

Oklahoma Tribes Applaud 10th Circuit Decision to Uphold Tribal Sovereignty 

June 29, 2023 Levi Rickert Sovereignty 1548
Oklahoma tribes on Wednesday applauded the ruling by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver that reversed a district court’s ruling on the Hooper v. The City of Tulsa case.

Maine House, Senate Pass Landmark Legislation to Include Wabanaki in Federal Indian Laws

June 27, 2023 Evan Popp, Maine Beacon Sovereignty 1846
The Maine House and Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday evening to pass legislation to allow the Wabanaki to access past and future federal laws meant to benefit Indigenous nations, a monumental step forward for a campaign to reinforce tribal sovereignty that came despite staunch opposition from Gov. Janet Mills.
Education

U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action: Native American Education Organizations React

June 30, 2023 Levi Rickert Education 1482
In a historic ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday decided colleges and universities cannot use race for consideration for admissions.

DOE Announces $8M for Native Programs, Language in Schools

June 26, 2023 Kaili Berg Education 3449
The U.S. Department of Education announced last week more than $8 million in available grant funding across three key initiatives for Native Students.
Arts & Entertainment

Here’s What's Going on in Indian Country, June 30 —July 7

June 29, 2023 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 915
This week and next in Indian Country, there is an abundance of celebrations, powwows, and events that celebrate the colorful culture of Native people.

Q&A: Two-Spirit Actor and ‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Elva Guerra

June 29, 2023 Neely Bardwell Arts & Entertainment 2748
This Pride Month, Native News Online spoke with LGBTQ and two-spirit relatives to get their perspectives on what it means to identify as queer in Indian Country, finding joy through cultural connection, and what they hope for the next generation of LGTBQ and two spirit Indigenous peoples.
Health

Follow Good Safety Practices with Summer Fun

July 02, 2023 Native News Online Staff

IHS and the VA Launch New App to Help Native American Veterans

June 28, 2023 Kaili Berg
Environment

EPA Announces $278 Million Funding to Improve Drinking Water for Tribes

June 29, 2023 Levi Rickert Environment 1800
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday announced that over $278 million in funding to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater services has been granted to Indian Country.

Yurok Tribe Signs Historic MOU to Restore Salmon Habitat in Region

June 27, 2023 Darren Thompson Environment 1800
The Yurok Tribe, CalTrout and Farmers Ditch Company signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to restore salmon habitat and improve agricultural water use from the Scott River.