On This Week In Native News: Natives Raise Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Across the U.S.

"People are treating us like we're invisible in our own homeland. It's time for that to stop,” Madolyn Wesaw said.

 

ESPN Anchor Apologizes for Mocking Indigenous Hockey Player’s Name

May 10, 2023 Elyse Wild Currents 4163
Las Vegas Golden Knights defensemen Zach Whitecloud (Sioux) accepted an apology yesterday from ESPN anchor John Anderson, who made a crass comment about the Indigenous hockey player’s last name on air.
It Doesn’t Appear Oklahoma Gov. Stitt (Cherokee) Was “Raised Indian”

May 08, 2023 Levi Rickert Opinion 19327
Opinion. The recent veto by Oklahoma Governor Kevn Stitt of a bill that protects the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during graduation ceremonies drew some raised eyebrows throughout Indian Country this past week.

An Open Letter to Tribes Participating in the Yellowstone Buffalo “Hunt”

May 08, 2023 Jaedin Medicine Elk Opinion 22014
Opinion. The wild buffalo of Yellowstone Country are being considered for Endangered Species Act protection. Their population is not doing well. But, it seems the native hunters who come to kill them don’t care — it’s all about us tribes and our treaties, not the buffalo.
An Important Beginning to a Years-Long Reckoning

May 11, 2023 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 183
It’s been a year since the Department of Interior released the first volume of its federal investigation into Indian boarding schools. Native News Online Senior Reporter Jenna Kunze, who’s written more than half of the 175-plus stories we’ve published on Indian boarding schools, takes a look at what’s happened since the groundbreaking report was published, and what’s on the horizon.

A Long and Painful Year on the Road to Healing

May 11, 2023 Levi Rickert Sovereignty 649
Opinion. Today marks one year since the release of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Little Priest Tribal College Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant

May 09, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 1086
Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC), located in Winnebago, Nebraska, received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Equity for Excellence (EES) for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Donates $2.7 million to Sherman Indian High School for Career Pathways Program

April 22, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 1619
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians granted $2.7 million to the Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California. The grant is part of the tribe’s ongoing commitment to support the school’s comprehensive career technical education program.
Larissa Fasthorse Becomes First Native American Woman Playwright on Broadway

May 03, 2023 Stacy Thacker Arts & Entertainment 4144
Larrisa Fasthorse found her voice and her superpower through being a playwright.

Tens of Thousands Attend Gathering of Nations, World's Largest Powwow

May 01, 2023 Darren Thompson Arts & Entertainment 6387
ALBUQUERQUE— The Gathering of Nations (GON) Powwow hosted its 40th annual event this weekend to crowds in the tens of thousands.
REPORT: Dysfunctional Child Welfare System in Northern California Impacts Native Families

May 10, 2023 Native News Online Staff

In California’s Capital, Hundreds Gather to Raise Awareness of Missing and Murdered Relatives

May 06, 2023 Cyrus Norcross
California Tribe Teams Up with State, Federal Agencies to Protect Endangered Salmon

May 08, 2023 Native News Online Staff Environment 1200
A California Tribe is officially teaming up with the state and a federal agency to restore endangered salmon populations in the state’s northern region.

Wadena County Dismisses Remaining Charges Against Winona LaDuke in Line 3 Case

May 05, 2023 Darren Thompson Environment 2464
WADENA, Minn.—On Thursday, Wadena County dismissed all charges against activist Winona LaDuke for her role in protests against Enbridge’s Line 3 Expansion Oil Pipeline Project in Minnesota.