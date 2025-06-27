Native Forward Scholars Fund Announces 2025 Students of the Year at Empowering Scholars Summit

Details By Native News Online Staff June 27, 2025

Native Forward Scholars Fund, the nation’s largest direct provider of scholarships to Native students, has announced the recipients of its prestigious Student of the Year Award at the 2025 Empowering Scholars Summit.

Established in 2018, the award recognizes Native scholars who exemplify academic excellence and a deep commitment to uplifting their communities. This year’s honorees are:

Eldred D. Lesansee (Pueblos of Jemez and Zuni), a J.D. candidate at Columbia Law School with a focus on Cultural Property Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Federal Indian Law.

Abby Davidson (Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa), a first-year Master of Athletic Training student at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"The Empowering Scholars Summit is a celebration of Native excellence, and the Student of the Year Award highlights the strength and leadership of our scholars,” said Angelique Albert, CEO of Native Forward Scholars Fund. “We are honored to recognize Abby and Eldred’s achievements and remain committed to supporting their continued growth and impact.”

Held June 13–15, the Empowering Scholars Summit is a multi-day immersive experience designed to help Native Forward scholars expand their academic and professional skills. Through workshops, keynote sessions, and peer networking, the Summit provides a space for Native students to build community, refine their goals, and grow as future leaders.

"Being a Native Forward scholar and Student of the Year has strengthened my commitment to developing and implementing policies to safeguard Native American cultural heritage and become an international legal advocate for Indigenous peoples globally,” awardee Eldred Lesansee said. “I am honored to be a part of this community of scholars.”

"This recognition reflects my commitment to supporting Native athletes and communities,” awardee Abby Davidson commented. “As a Native athlete, I’ve seen the disparities in care and opportunity firsthand, and I’m committed to breaking down barriers so Native students can access the support they need to thrive.”

