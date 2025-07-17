Navajo Council Committee Advances Legislation to Authorize $30 million in Recurring Annual Funding for Tribal Higher Education & Scholarships

Details By Native News Online Staff July 17, 2025

Earlier this week, the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) of the 25th Navajo Nation Council voted to advance Legislation No. 0169-25, sponsored by Council Delegate Dr. Andy Nez, which seeks to provide $30 million in recurring annual funding for tribal colleges and scholarships.

The legislation proposes amending the Diné Higher Education Grant Fund to authorize permanent, annual appropriations of $10 million each to Diné College, Navajo Technical University, and the Office of Navajo Nation Scholarship and Financial Assistance (ONNSFA), beginning in Fiscal Year 2027.

“This legislation needs to be forward funded and initiates a long-term investment into our tribal institutions and students,” said Delegate Nez. “We are moving beyond limited five- or ten-year grants to a consistent, annual allocation. This ensures funds go directly to the institutions and scholarship office without delay.”

The measure amends Title 12 of the Navajo Nation Code, increasing the total annual allocation from $12.4 million to $30 million. Each institution will be required to submit yearly financial reports to both the HEHSC and the Naabik’íyáti’ Committee. Additionally, at least 1% of each allocation must be used to support Diné language teacher programs, institutional endowments, and K–12 education pipeline efforts.

Dr. Nez also pointed to the urgent need for reliable funding in light of federal cuts to higher education support and existing limitations in scholarship resources.

Nez added, “Less than 50% of Navajo students who apply for scholarships through ONNSFA are awarded. This legislation provides a stable source of funding that directly supports our students and institutions, while investing to the longevity of learners and Diné speakers.”

The committee approved the measure unanimously (4-0). The legislation now moves to the Budget and Finance Committee for further consideration. If passed by the full Council, the recurring funding would begin in Fiscal Year 2027 and continue indefinitely.

