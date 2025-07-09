NTU Launches Fast-Track Construction Trades Program

Details By Native News Online Staff July 09, 2025

Navajo Technical University (NTU) has officially launched its new Microcredentials–Construction Trades program through its Construction Technology department. This accelerated course condenses 16 weeks of hands-on construction training into just 9 weeks, providing students with a fast-tracked path to industry-ready skills.

The program currently enrolls six full-time students, including Bryce Martinez from Dalton Pass and Rodney Walthall from Mariano Lake. Classes run Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Within the first two weeks, all participants successfully passed certification exams through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

Instruction is led by Tom Bebo, with assistance from Kirby Chapo and faculty member Christopher Storer. A recent unit on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) emphasized safety protocols, with students learning and demonstrating proper use of gear such as goggles, hard hats, gloves, and steel-toe boots.

“When I teach, I’m glad to use NCCER’s Core curriculum,” said Bebo. “It helps students build real-world skills in math, communication, and employability that they’ll use on the job.”

The program is supported by a cross-campus team, including Dr. Delores Becenti, Shawna Begay, Kami Morgan, DeeAnna James, Jerlynn Henry, Lucille Barbone, and Dr. Bowman. Funding was made possible through a Navajo Nation workforce development grant, championed by Navajo Nation Council Delegate Carl Slater, who has been a strong advocate for tribal college-led training initiatives.

NTU is planning additional microcredential offerings in cybersecurity, plumbing, production assistance, heavy equipment operation, and welding. These new programs are being developed in partnership with the Competency-Based Education Network (C-BEN) to ensure alignment with Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and NCCER standards.

To assist students with career placement, NTU is collaborating with Aspire Ability on an online job board that connects graduates with employment opportunities throughout the Navajo Nation, nearby towns, and urban areas with large Native populations. This initiative complements NTU’s Career Center, which plays a key role in transitioning students from training to the workforce.

This program is part of NTU’s broader mission to equip Navajo students with the practical skills and credentials needed to thrive in today’s job market and support economic growth within their communities.

