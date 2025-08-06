35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day to Honor Students of Genoa U.S. Indian School

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Join the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation for a day ofreflection, education, and cultural celebration at the 35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day. This free public event honors the legacy of the students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School and celebrates the enduring strength and resilience of Native communities.
35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day
Hosted by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation
Saturday, August 9 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Community Center | Genoa, Nebraska
The day will feature powerful speakers, cultural presentations, and opportunities for community connection and learning.
Event Schedule
10:00 AM – Welcome and Opening Ceremony
Led by Ronnie Kemp and sons of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
10:15 AM – Student Presentation
Yadfriel Colindres Fonseca, Ashlin George, and Tom Tran from Hastings High School present their award-winning History Day website:
“Love Thy Neighbor: The Effects of the Genoa Indian Industrial School on Native American Rights”
10:45 AM – Flag Presentation
Honoring the tribes who attended the school through their flags and shared histories
11:15 AM – Memorial Ceremony
A time of remembrance for the children, families, and all impacted by the school, as well as individuals connected to the Foundation
11:25 AM – Scholarship Presentation
Announcement of the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation/Wolfe Family Scholarship recipient
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Lunch
Enjoy Indian Tacos by R-Eatz of Winnebago
(Free for honored guests, $12 for others)
1:00 PM – Keynote Address by Jerome Kills Small
Renowned Oglala Lakota storyteller, educator, and cultural advocate
2:30 PM – 2025 Genoa Memorial Walk Presentation
Presented by Nathan Phillips of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
3:00 PM – Closing Ceremony
Led by Ronnie Kemp and sons, followed by an Ice Cream Social
All-Day Activities (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
-
Guided Tours of the Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center
-
Access to the Research Center
-
Native Vendor Booths (For booth reservations, contact Nickie at (308) 991-5360)
-
Educational Exhibits and Informational Booths
About the Keynote Speaker: Jerome Kills Small
Mr. Kills Small is an Oglala Lakota storyteller and respected cultural leader. His keynote address will explore traditional Native storytelling and reflect on personal experiences tied to the boarding school era. His presentation is part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau, which offers educational programs across the state. To learn more, visit www.humanitiesnebraska.org or contact them at (402) 474-2131 or [email protected].
This event is free and open to everyone.
Come honor the memory of those affected by the Genoa Indian School and celebrate the strength, culture, and resilience of Native communities.
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
Next on Native Bidaské: Empowering Native Youth Through Sport
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher