35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day to Honor Students of Genoa U.S. Indian School

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 06, 2025

Join the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation for a day ofreflection, education, and cultural celebration at the 35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day. This free public event honors the legacy of the students who attended the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School and celebrates the enduring strength and resilience of Native communities.

35th Annual Recognition and Remembrance Day

Hosted by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation

Saturday, August 9 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

St. Rose of Lima Community Center | Genoa, Nebraska

The day will feature powerful speakers, cultural presentations, and opportunities for community connection and learning.

Event Schedule

10:00 AM – Welcome and Opening Ceremony

Led by Ronnie Kemp and sons of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

10:15 AM – Student Presentation

Yadfriel Colindres Fonseca, Ashlin George, and Tom Tran from Hastings High School present their award-winning History Day website:

“Love Thy Neighbor: The Effects of the Genoa Indian Industrial School on Native American Rights”

10:45 AM – Flag Presentation

Honoring the tribes who attended the school through their flags and shared histories

11:15 AM – Memorial Ceremony

A time of remembrance for the children, families, and all impacted by the school, as well as individuals connected to the Foundation

11:25 AM – Scholarship Presentation

Announcement of the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation/Wolfe Family Scholarship recipient

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – Lunch

Enjoy Indian Tacos by R-Eatz of Winnebago

(Free for honored guests, $12 for others)

1:00 PM – Keynote Address by Jerome Kills Small

Renowned Oglala Lakota storyteller, educator, and cultural advocate

2:30 PM – 2025 Genoa Memorial Walk Presentation

Presented by Nathan Phillips of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

3:00 PM – Closing Ceremony

Led by Ronnie Kemp and sons, followed by an Ice Cream Social

All-Day Activities (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Guided Tours of the Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center

Access to the Research Center

Native Vendor Booths (For booth reservations, contact Nickie at (308) 991-5360)

Educational Exhibits and Informational Booths

About the Keynote Speaker: Jerome Kills Small

Mr. Kills Small is an Oglala Lakota storyteller and respected cultural leader. His keynote address will explore traditional Native storytelling and reflect on personal experiences tied to the boarding school era. His presentation is part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau, which offers educational programs across the state. To learn more, visit www.humanitiesnebraska.org or contact them at (402) 474-2131 or [email protected].

This event is free and open to everyone.

Come honor the memory of those affected by the Genoa Indian School and celebrate the strength, culture, and resilience of Native communities.

