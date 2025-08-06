60 Years After the Voting Rights Act, Native Voters Still Fight to Be Heard

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff August 06, 2025

Native Vote. Sixty years ago today, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law. On this 60th annivesary, the Native American Rights Fund released the following statement and video:

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), a cornerstone of the civil rights movement that aimed to eradicate racial discrimination in voting. Its passage was a monumental achievement, won through decades of organizing, protest, and sacrifice. It promised a future where the right to vote would be equally protected for all.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

But today, 60 years later, Native American voters are still fighting to access that promise. Across the country, Native communities continue to face voter suppression, racial discrimination, systemic barriers to the ballot box, and, now, a new and alarming threat to their ability to defend their rights at all.

A clear example of this ongoing discrimination is the case of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians v. Michael Howe. In that case, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, the Spirit Lake Tribe, and individual Native voters challenged North Dakota’s state legislative map under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The plaintiffs argued that the map illegally diluted the voting power of Native people by dividing Tribal communities across districts — thereby denying them an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

The federal district court agreed. It found that the legislative map violated Section 2 and ordered the state to draw new districts that would fairly represent Native voters.

But then the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals stepped in with a shocking decision. It ruled that private individuals and groups, like the Tribes and Native voters in this case, do not have the right to bring lawsuits under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. According to the court, only the Department of Justice can enforce those protections.

This ruling flies in the face of more than 40 years of legal precedent. Historically, nearly all successful Section 2 cases have been brought by private plaintiffs — not the federal government. If this decision stands, it will leave millions of voters across seven states, including North Dakota, without a meaningful way to challenge racial discrimination in voting.

For Native voters, the consequences are especially severe. Tribes have long relied on Section 2 to fight back against voter suppression that targets their communities. Without access to the courts, Tribal Nations are left with little practical way to defend their political voice.

So, while the Voting Rights Act turns 60 this year, Native communities are still being told to wait. Still being denied equal access. Still being silenced — this time, by a court decision that rewrites the rules and undermines the very protections the VRA was meant to provide.

The Native American Rights Fund and co-counsel the Campaign Legal Center, Law Offices of Bryan L. Sells, LLC, and Robins Kaplan, LLP, have filed a motion to stay the Eighth Circuit’s ruling and plan to seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court. Because democracy cannot function when the people most affected by injustice are barred from seeking justice.

On this 60th anniversary, let’s be clear: The Voting Rights Act is not a relic of the past. It is a living promise, one that must include Native voters. And that promise remains unfulfilled.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher