10 Most Read Articles on Native News Online in 2020

Details By Native News Online Staff December 26, 2020

This year will go down in history as one of the most memorable because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its disproportionate impact on Indian Country has gained the attention of the media worldwide. When the deadly virus first arrived in the United States, no one estimated how it would change lives.

As 2020 draws to a close, Native News Online is publishing a list of the 10 most read articles of the year. Among the list, six articles were related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other events covered by Native News Online that were significant to Indian Country in 2020 did not make the most read list, such as the historic McGirt v. Oklahoma story about the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled a significant swath of eastern Oklahoma remains American Indian land for certain legal purposes.

While we didn’t include it in the top 10 list, one article from way back in January 2019 was still attracting lots of readers throughout 2020. The article “Historic Day: Two American Indian Women Become Members of Congress” covered the swearing in of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), the first two American Indian women ever elected to the U.S. Congress.

By year’s end, a bright spot for a year that was filled with difficulty because of the pandemic, was Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination by President-elect Joe Biden to be the next secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. Haaland, when confirmed by the U.S. Senate, will be the first American Indian ever to be part of a presidential cabinet.

Here is the 2020 Top 10 List:

Pregnant 18-year-old Mashpee Wampanoag Woman Found Dead in a Florida Field

Legendary Actor Wes Studi Urges the Public to Assist Indian Country Amid Pandemic

Navajo Elders: Alone, Without Food, in Despair

American Indian Protesters Told to “Go Home” by Trump Supporters at Mount Rushmore

Actor Mark Ruffalo Joins Navajo Nation Entertainers and Youth to Launch Covid-19 Native Campaign ‘Protect The Sacred’

Arizona Man Arrested for Posting Facebook Message About Shooting Navajo Citizens

Baptist Preacher Calls Smudging ‘Witchcraft’ & “Satanic Aromatheraphy’

Tik-Tok Star Nathan Apodaca Doesn’t Celebrate Columbus Day

Navajo Nation Now Has 174 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus; Death Toll Reaches 7

Cherokee Man is Thought to Be First in Oklahoma to Die from Coronavirus

