Lummi Indian Business Council Banishes Violent Offender from Tribal Lands

The Lummi Indian Business Council has unanimously voted to banish Jesus Abraham Penuelas-Agramon from all Lummi Nation Trust Lands and from within the exterior boundaries of the Lummi Reservation, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The action follows a violent incident on July 28, 2025, in which Penuelas-Agramon allegedly opened fire on a Lummi Nation Police officer during a welfare check on a disabled vehicle. The 37-year-old officer, who has been on the tribal police force for less than a year, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to live.

He was later arraigned in Whatcom County Superior Court on multiple charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of fentanyl, and money laundering.

The Council based its decision on the authority granted by the Lummi Nation Constitution, which states:

" . . administer justice, protect our tribal interests, and promote the economic and social welfare of ourselves and our descendants, and to preserve our land base, culture, and identity' , which therefore places a demand upon the LIBC to respond to all such activities and actions which threaten the health, safety and welfare of the Lummi Nation (LIBC Resolution 2025-104).

The Lummi Indian Business Council says the banishment is not a decision taken lightly. “It is rooted in our inherent sovereign right to protect our people and lands, and in our commitment to uphold the safety and welfare of the Lummi community,” the release said. “We must ensure that our “Sche Lang en”--our way of life–is preserved for future generations.

Tribal leaders emphasized that the action was taken in direct response to violent and drug-related incidents that endanger the community and violate the teachings passed down by their ancestors.

