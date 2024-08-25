Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.
Indian Affairs Announces Tribal Tourism Grant Opportunity $1.4 Million to Support Tribal Tourism
Letters of Support Needed to Support Native Children & Families Legislation
The National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) is urging Native Americans to contact their congressional representatives in support of the Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act (H.R. 9076). This bipartisan legislation is ready to move forward towards a vote in the House of Representatives in early September.
To help your outreach efforts, NICWA developed a sample letter that you can adapt and send to your House representative. This letter emphasizes the critical impact of H.R. 9076 on Native children and families and urges representatives and calls for prompt action from federal elected officials. Your voice can help ensure the timely passage of this vital legislation.
You can find your representative's contact information at congress.gov.
Health Care Facilities Can Use Federal Funding to Reduce Operating Costs and Improve Resilience
The Inflation Reduction Act offers billions of dollars that can support tribal-serving health care organizations by improving emergency preparedness and lowering operating expenses. Crucially, tax credits for on-site renewable energy, electric vehicle fleets and ambulances, and charging stations are eligible for "elective pay,” meaning that non-profit and Indian Tribal governments can receive a payment equal to the full value of the credits.
Many grant and loan programs created by the Inflation Reduction Act can be used for the same projects as the tax credits, subject to certain requirements and limitations. For example, Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund loans can support small-scale power generation and zero-emissions transportation. You can learn more about these opportunities through resources and webinars from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, including case studies from providers who have leveraged these opportunities.
The Department welcomes outreach from organizations open to being featured in a case study as well as any questions to [email protected].
