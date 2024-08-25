Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Indian Affairs Announces Tribal Tourism Grant Opportunity $1.4 Million to Support Tribal Tourism

The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced the availability of $1.4 million for the Tribal Tourism Grant Program.

“Revitalizing Tribal economies and promoting Tribal self-determination are key to our aiding Tribes in their efforts to improve the quality of life in their communities,’ said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “Our Tribal Tourism Grant Program supports Tribal economic self-determination by helping Tribes build their capacity to develop and grow their tourism industry as part of an overall economic development strategy.”

Indian Affairs expects to select 10 to 15 projects which will receive between $75,000 to $150,000 each over two years. The grants are intended to support building Tribal capacity to plan, develop and manage tourism and related infrastructure in support of economic development to elevate the living standards of the community.

The grants are authorized under the Native American Tourism and Improving Visitor Experience Act, or NATIVE Act.

https://www.bia.gov/service/ grants/ttgp grants/ttgp [email protected] Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2024. Details on how to apply can be found at. Questions about this solicitation may be addressed to Mr. Dennis Wilson, OIED-DED Grant Management Specialist, at 505-917-3235 and by e-mail at

Letters of Support Needed to Support Native Children & Families Legislation

The National Indian Child Welfare Association (NICWA) is urging Native Americans to contact their congressional representatives in support of the Protecting America’s Children by Strengthening Families Act (H.R. 9076). This bipartisan legislation is ready to move forward towards a vote in the House of Representatives in early September.

SAMPLE LETTER

To help your outreach efforts, NICWA developed a sample letter that you can adapt and send to your House representative. This letter emphasizes the critical impact of H.R. 9076 on Native children and families and urges representatives and calls for prompt action from federal elected officials. Your voice can help ensure the timely passage of this vital legislation.

You can find your representative's contact information at congress.gov.

Health Care Facilities Can Use Federal Funding to Reduce Operating Costs and Improve Resilience

The Inflation Reduction Act offers billions of dollars that can support tribal-serving health care organizations by improving emergency preparedness and lowering operating expenses. Crucially, tax credits for on-site renewable energy, electric vehicle fleets and ambulances, and charging stations are eligible for "elective pay,” meaning that non-profit and Indian Tribal governments can receive a payment equal to the full value of the credits.

Many grant and loan programs created by the Inflation Reduction Act can be used for the same projects as the tax credits, subject to certain requirements and limitations. For example, Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund loans can support small-scale power generation and zero-emissions transportation. You can learn more about these opportunities through resources and webinars from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, including case studies from providers who have leveraged these opportunities.

The Department welcomes outreach from organizations open to being featured in a case study as well as any questions to [email protected].

