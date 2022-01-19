15 Best Online Casino Bonuses (Free Spins, Welcome Offers, Crypto Bonuses, & More)

The best online casino bonuses and promotions are not measured just by the total cash value that you see at first glance.

You also need to look at the terms attached to them – the wagering requirement, expiry, maximum payout, etc.

It’s easy to get blinded by the amount flashed at the casino’s banner as soon as you land on their page, but reading through the fine print can be quite a task. That’s why we’re here to do the work for you.

We’ve dissected the best promos from the top online casinos and ranked the ones that will give you the most value, starting with Ignition’s poker & casino bonus up to $3,000.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions

1. Ignition Casino - Casino + Poker Bonus up to $3,000

Ignition Casino’s welcome bonus has a whopping total of $3,000. This is for all crypto deposits – a 150% match deposit of up to $1,500 for casino games and another 150% match deposit up to $1,500 for poker.

Non-crypto players can claim a bonus of up to $2,000. It’s pretty much the same poker and casino bonus only with a smaller 100% match deposit up to $1,000 for each.

You face a 25 times wagering requirement in regards to this promotion. The bonus is valid for 30 days and you need to deposit at least $20.

2. Super Slots - Welcome Bonus of up to $6,000

New Super Slots players can claim $6,000. It means 6 deposit bonuses, including a 250% first deposit match bonus and 5 following 100% deposit match bonuses, each up to $1,000. You must make a deposit of at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.

While making your deposits, you need to use the bonus codes – SS250 for the first and SS100 for the rest of your deposits. You must roll over the deposit and bonus amount at least 35 times in 30 days before applying for a withdrawal.

Real money games on table games, video poker, and slots are the ones that count. Live dealer games do not count towards this offer’s wagering requirements!

3. Wild Casino - Welcome Bonus up to $5,000

New customers at Wild Casino can claim a potential $5,000 in bonus funds over 5 deposits. That’s a 250% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 for the bonus code WILD250, and four more 100% match deposit bonuses of up to $1,000 using the code WILD100.

The minimum deposit for this offer is $20. You need to satisfy a 35-times wagering requirement (deposit plus bonus combined). Please note that you can only wager your bonus on slots, video poker, and table games. Games at the live casino do not count towards the wagering requirements.

If you deposit via crypto you can get an even better bonus. The crypto deposit bonus at Wild Casino is a 300% 1st deposit bonus up to $3,000. This is followed by a 150% match deposit of up to $1,500 for the next four, bringing the total to $9,000. The wagering requirement is 45x and the bonus is available for 30 days.

4. Cafe Casino - 350% Welcome Bonus up to $2,500

With Cafe Casino, all new players who deposit via Bitcoin, will get to claim a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. It’s only valid for your first deposit, so you better make it count. The wagering requirement is 40 times on this deal.

Deposit via credit cards are possible, too. However, you get a slightly smaller welcome offer which is 250% up to $1,500. Still not bad, but nowhere near the 350% up to $2,500.

5. Red Dog Casino - 225% Reload Bonus up to $12,250

There’s a $12,250 bonus waiting for new players at Red Dog Casino. You can collect the maximum bonus amount if you deposit exactly $1,000 each time on your first five deposits. You will get 225% extra on each of them, adding $12,250 extra to your initial depositing funds of $5,000.

The minimum depositing requirement is $10, but it can vary based on the payment method you choose to use. When depositing via Neteller or Bitcoin, the minimum deposit is increased to $20. However, your bonus is also increased by 20%! You must use the deposit code WAGGINGTAILS.

The wagering requirements are 35 times (bonus plus deposit combined). Only board games, keno games, scratch cards, slots, and real-series video slots count towards the wagering requirement.

6. Slots.lv - Up to $5,000 Welcome Bonus Package

New Slots.lv players can enjoy a welcome package worth $5,000. It starts with a 200% first deposit bonus up to $1,000. You need to use the bonus code, HELLOSLOTS200, to activate it.

Then you can claim 100% deposit offers up to $500 on each of your next 8 deposits using the code HELLOSLOTS100. You need to wager your deposit and bonus amount at least 35 times before withdrawing your winnings.

This site also prefers crypto gambling as shown in the different between their regular and crypto bonuses. When depositing with Bitcoin, your welcome package your bonus funds can go as high as $7,500. You get a 300% up to $1,500, and the following 8 bonuses are 150% up to $750 each.

This offer comes with a 35 times wagering requirement as well. You cannot use your bonus funds on live dealer games.

7. Bovada Casino - 100% Deposit Bonus Three Times up to $3,000

If you sign up at Bovada, you can claim up to $3,000 worth of welcome bonus. To get the full amount, you must make a deposit at least 3 times. Use the bonus code CAWELCOME100 to get your 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000.

Use the deposit match coupon code BV2NDCWB twice for your second and third deposit, each a 100% match deposit of up to $1,000. That’s a total of $3,000 in welcome bonuses. You must deposit $3,000 in total, and you will see $6,000 on your account.

You need to fulfill a 25x wagering requirement (deposit plus bonus amount) before being able to apply for a withdrawal. Live dealer and Craps games do not qualify towards the wagering requirements.

8. BetUS - 250% Welcome Bonus up to $5,000

BetUS Casino has a 250% casino bonus up to $5,000. It’s valid on your 1st deposit, but only if you make it via cryptocurrency. The bonus is available for 14 days and you must make a deposit of at least $100.

The wagering requirements are 30 times. You must use the coupon code CAS250 while making your deposit. Please note that you can use your casino bonus for sports betting purposes as well.

9. BitStarz - Bitcoin Bonus of 125% up to 1 BTC 1 + 180 Free Spins

Crypto players can claim a 125% first deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC together with 180 free spins. The next 3 deposits will net you 4 BTC for a total of 5 BTC in the entire package. This is also valid for Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and LiteCoin.

You must make a deposit of at least 0.20 mBTC to receive the bonus. But, if you want the 180 free spins as well, you must deposit at least 0.60 mBTC.

You get 20 free spins as soon as you sign up, and 20 more every 24 hours, until you get the total amount. There’s a 40x rollover requirement for this particular bonus. If you are looking for the best BTC gambling site, BitStarz is definitely the one to check out.

10. EveryGame - 200% Welcome Bonus up to $7,777 + 77 Free Spins

Now is the time to be a new player at this site, as it triples your first deposit with the 200% bonus up to $7,777 + 77 free spins. To get this deal, you must use the casino code USA200. You need to make a deposit of at least $20 to get the offer.

You will need to wager your deposit + bonus amount at least 30 times before making a withdrawal. You can get the bonus via MasterCard, VISA as well as Bitcoin deposits.

11. Betonline Casino - 100% Casino Bonuses up to $3,000

If you register today, you will get to claim your $3,000 welcome package on your first three deposits. Each of them will be a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Don’t forget to use your casino code “BOLCASINO”!

You only need a minimum deposit of $25 to be eligible for the bonus. The wagering requirement is at least 30 times the deposit and bonus amount before you can cash out your winningsl Please note that Roulette, Craps, and Baccarat bets do not count towards the wagering requirements.

In addition, the bonus funds are only to be used on Betsoft games. Your bonus is valid for 30 days.

12. Sloto Cash - $7,777 Welcome Bonus + 300 Free Spins

Sloto Cash welcomes its new players with a staggering $7,777 worth of welcome bonuses and 300 free spins on 5 of the most popular slot games in its casino library. You only need to make a deposit of $20 to claim this bonus. The wagering requirement is only 25x, which is significantly lower than what other bonuses on our list have to offer.

That’s not even the best part. What’s more to love about this promotion is the fact that there is no max cashout.

13. 7bit Casino - Welcome Bonus up to BTC 5

New players at 7bit Casino are up for a real treat as they can claim 5 BTC in welcome bonuses. That is if you deposit in cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC or DOG). Your first deposit bonus is 100% up to BTC 1.5 + 100 free spins.

Then you can claim a 2nd deposit bonus which is 50% match bonus of up to 1.25 BTC, another 50% deposit bonus up to 1.25 BTC on your third deposit, while your 4th deposit bonus is 100% up to 1 BTC. The entire package is worth 5 BTC and it needs to be wagered 40x before cashing out.

Video slot wagers contribute 100% towards the wagering requirement. All other games contribute 5%, except for live dealer games, which do not count at all.

14. El Royale Casino - 250% Slots Bonus up to $12,250

With the El Royale Casino welcome bonus, you can claim 250% match bonus of up to $12,250 in total. In order to get this amount, you must use the bonus code “TRUECROWN”, which is valid for the first five deposits.

You must deposit $1,000 5 times to get the full bonus amount. The minimum deposit is $10, but it can vary depending on the banking method. The applying wagering requirements for the deposit plus bonus amount are 35x.

Slots, Real-Series Video Slots, Keno, Scratch Card, and Board games qualify towards the wagering requirements.

15. Slots Empire - 220% Welcome Bonus up to $12,000

The Slots Empire welcome bonus gives away a 220% welcome bonus up to $12,000 to all new customers. To get the bonus, you must use the code INFANTRY while depositing. Please note that deposits made via Bitcoin and Neosurf earn you 20% extra!

The minimum deposit you must make is $10 for Neosurf, and $20 for other methods. The casino code is valid for each of your first 5 deposits. You must wager the deposit and bonus amount 35 times before withdrawals can be made.

You can play Slots, Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, and Real-Series Video Slots to count towards the wagering requirement.

How We Chose the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Size of the Bonus

The bonus amount is the first thing that players see. Most people think the bigger, the better, but that’s not always the case. We take a closer look at the different casino promotions and the terms that are attached to them. We want you to get the most value out of the promotions that you take on.

>> Check out this list of the best online casinos if you’re looking for even more promos

Wagering Requirements

The best casino bonus is the one with the highest cash value AND the lowest wagering requirement. New customers tend to forget this part, but it’s actually quite important. The lower the wagering requirements are, the easier it is to turn your bonus amounts into actual cash.

The best deposit bonuses are wager-free, meaning the wagering requirement is 0. Nevertheless, that’s super rare, unfortunately. Usually, you find 25 - 40 times wagering requirements even at the best casino bonuses. This is something that we talk about in our reviews.

Add-ons

A nice bonus amount is good but what makes a promotion over the top is the extra spins or other add-ons that come with it. Other casinos tie their bonuses to their loyalty rewards scheme, some turn it into raffle credits for a monthly grand prize. We made special mention of any add-ons included in the bonuses we featured in this review.

The Fine Print

No matter how great a casino bonus is, there will always be a catch. It’s just a matter of deciding if it’s something you can live with. If it’s high wagering requirements, short expiry period, high minimum deposit amount, low max payout, or something else we made sure to mention it in our reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Are Online Casino Bonus Codes Available Only for New Customers?

Welcome bonuses are naturally for new customers and first-time depositors only. However, other promotions exist for both new and existing players. Reload bonuses, for example, are something that could significantly pad your bank roll.

Do Online Casinos Offer Bonuses for Bitcoin Deposits?

Yes, first of all, it is possible to claim extra bonuses while depositing via Bitcoin. In addition, sometimes the bonus amount becomes even bigger when you deposit with Bitcoin. Some casino sites are happy to push you towards cryptocurrency gambling.

Among our top 15 offers, you can also find some online gambling sites where Bitcoin deposits come with a bigger bonus amount.

Do All Casino Bonuses Have Wagering Requirements?

Not all, but the vast majority do, unfortunately. Wagering requirements mean you have to roll over your deposit and/or bonus amount a certain number of times before being able to turn your bonus money into cash.

However, you can find wager-free casino bonuses albeit rarely. These are basically free funds for you, meaning that you get cash directly. No need to play, you can get your money and cash it out instantly.

Can I Play Multiple Games With My Bonus Deposit Match and Bonus Free Spins?

It depends on the offer, but usually yes, you can. Your bonus money is usually yours to spend on whichever game you want to. Preferred games are not limited in this sense. However, bonuses might come with different restrictions.

For example, when claiming extra free spins, it might happen that you only get them for one specific game. Sometimes your bonus money is only for the roulette table. It all depends on the casino site and its own restrictions and bonus rules.

Can I Use My Bonus Code While Mobile Gambling as Well?

Yes. It usually doesn’t matter whether you’re gambling via desktop or mobile. Most online casinos are perfectly mobile-friendly right now, so you can access your bonus money if you can log in to your casino account. Don’t forget to add your bonus code while making your deposit - that’s how you can make sure to get the initial deposit bonuses that you deserve!

Do All Promos Require a Bonus Code?

No, not all of them. It depends on how the online gambling site created the offer. It can easily be just a deposit bonus, without any bonus code at all. However, most offers have a minimum deposit requirement.

You might not need a code, but at most online casinos, you have other restrictions. These can be the available slot machines to play games, the wagering requirements, and so on. The code is not always there - always check the T&Cs!

Overview of the Top 5 Online Casino Bonuses

Ignition - You get to enjoy a Casino + Poker welcome offer up to a total of $3,000. It consists of two 150% deposit bonuses, each up to $1,500. Definitely among the top online casino bonuses today, no questions about that!

Super Slots - Super Slots gives away a total of $6,000 to all new customers. After the 250% first deposit bonus up to $1,000, you can get 5 more 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each. Don’t forget to use the applying bonus code “SS250” when making the first, and “SS100” for the rest of your deposits.

Wild Casino - Wild Casino gives away a total of $5,000 in welcome bonuses. In order to get the full amount, you must make your first 5 deposits. Use the bonus code “WILD250” for the 250% 1st deposit bonus up to $1,000, and the one “WILD100” for the next 4 match bonuses. Those are 100% up to $1,000 each.

Cafe Casino - The online casino deposit bonus is a 350% first deposit bonus offer for up to $2,500. Please note that you must deposit via Bitcoin to get this. If you transfer the money via credit cards, then your bonus funds will be 250% up to $1,500. Bitcoin pays better!

Red Dog - The signup bonus at this gambling site is a 225% welcome package worth a total of $12,250. Your first 5 deposits add up to the full package, where your Bitcoin deposits earn you 20% extra.

A Step by Step Guide - How to Sign Up and Claim Deposit Bonuses

Ignition Casino offers one of the best casino deposit bonuses today. Hence, we would like to help our beloved readers know exactly how to register and claim their welcome bonuses. Here is your step by step guide to one of the top online casinos!

Step 1 - Access the Ignition Casino official website

Go to Ignition’s home page or click here to be directed to the site.

Find the top right corner where it says “Join” and click on it.

Fill in the data - name, email, etc.

Tick the box for the T&Cs and submit your application

Step 2 - Verify your account to complete the registration process

Get your phone - you’ll get a verification code via text message

You can verify yourself with this code - enter it and log in to your new account!

Step 3 - Login to your new account and make your 1st deposit!

At the top right corner, you can go to your profile and click Deposit

Select your preferred payment method and follow the instructions

Confirm your transaction and claim your sign up bonus immediately.

Start playing!

Enjoy the Best Online Casino Bonus Codes and Offers Now

Nowadays, it is only natural for the best gambling sites to offer online casino bonuses. It is not something exclusive - it is the bare minimum. We rate the best casino bonuses based on many aspects – the total bonus value, the wagering requirements, the available time to roll over your bonus, and exciting add-ons.

We also shared the necessary promo code and the different games you can enjoy using the bonus funds. Register at Ignition or our other top recommended sites and take advantage of the latest casino bonuses!

