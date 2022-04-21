Best Slots Sites: List of the Top Online Slots Games with High RTPs and Excellent Graphics

Looking for the best slots sites but don’t know where to start? We got your back.

After extensive research, our team of professional gamblers was able to identify the best slots sites right now. We focused on several factors, including the variety of slot games, bonuses & promotions, user interface, banking options, and many more.

After much consideration, we chose Slots Empire as the leader of our list.

Let’s dive right in.

Best Slots Sites

1. Slots Empire - Best Slots Site Overall

Pros:

Amazing mobile gaming experience

Over 200+ slot games

Incredible user interface

No transfer fees

Cons:

No sports betting

Established in 2019, Slots Empire has quickly made a name for itself as a great online casino. With an incredibly robust mobile experience and website design, a solid overall theme, and great game variety in terms of slot machines, this site is impressive in all categories.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Slots Empire has one of the best mobile experiences for online casinos out there, with fantastic parity between the desktop version of the site and the mobile application; there isn’t a steep dropoff in usability between the two. Load times and refresh rates are still top-notch on mobile and the user interface maintains its high quality and easy navigability.

The strong showing from Slots Empire’s mobile version certainly helped solidify its position as one of the best online casinos for slots you can find.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

Slots Empire offers 8 different banking methods, including Visa and Mastercard options, BPay, and Neosurf, as well as a decent variety of cryptocurrencies; this includes most of the big-name digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as Litecoin.

As well as having a great selection of payment options, all transactions are free of charge, meaning you don’t have to deal with any pesky transfer fees - aside from those associated with any third-party banking methods being used.

A huge advantage of this online casino for slots is that it manages to process most of the payments very fast - this is especially true for crypto options. In general, the majority of the payouts are processed between one to three business days.

User Interface: 4.9/5

Slots Empire’s user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate for new players and online casino veterans alike.

Not only that, but it has a wonderful Roman Empire theme that makes it particularly unique, even among the best slots casinos. Importantly, the theme never encroaches on usability, with Slots Empire’s focus on both form and function putting it above other online casinos on this list.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

With over 200 slot games available on their website, including RTG and Visionary iGaming software titles, anyone looking to play online slots will have an ample supply of high-quality online slot games to play.

There are also casino games, including 10 blackjack variants, 19 different poker games, and some keno and live casino options to boot.

Overall: 4.8/5

In general, Slots Empire is a great online casino to use - especially if you are looking for a place for the best slots in the industry. All the games here are of the highest quality, ensuring the best gaming experience for users whatsoever.

The website of this casino looks amazing - you can find anything you might want in a matter of a few clicks, which is a very important thing.

Click here to explore all the latest bonuses offered by Slots Empire

2. BigSpinCasino - Best Slots Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Accepts four cryptocurrencies

Over 130 slots

24/7 customer service

Cons:

Smaller game selection on mobile

BigSpinCasino is an online casino that manages to have a strong focus on real money slot games, while also offering a great selection of table games. This is an all-in-one online casino that has a very strong presence in the online gambling industry.

Mobile Experience: 4.7/5

BigSpinCasino doesn’t offer a dedicated mobile app - however, it should be noted that there is not really a need for one as the mobile version of its website is simply amazing.

The simplistic design of this online casino also means that functionality is fantastic, no matter which device you are using. For both mobile and desktop devices, BigSpinCasino is a great choice.

The only downside is that there is a small limitation on the mobile version - there are some casino games that can’t be played here. However, this mostly applies to table games and not slots.

Banking Methods: 4.6/5

BigSpinCasino offers up to 8 different payment options, ranging from the usual Visa and Mastercard options to a number of popular cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, are all accepted, which is great news for the ever-growing number of people who use crypto as their main banking method.

User Interface: 4.8/5

While BigSpinCasino doesn’t have the flashiest website when compared to other online slot casinos, this is something that often works in its favor, as it allows for extremely easy navigation. BigSpinCasino operates on a form over function formula, which makes finding slots, table games, or live casino options incredibly easy for someone new to the site.

With Big Spin Casino, navigation is not only simple, but it is fast, and all prudent information is easily accessible.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

In terms of slots, BigSpinCasino offers 130+ options for fans of online slot games, with software provided by the likes of Nucleus and Betsoft, as well as ArrowsEdge and Concept-Gaming.

While this might not seem that much, it should be noted that BigSpinCasino focuses on the quality of the games rather than the sheer quantity. The team behind this online casino has chosen all the games individually, which guarantees the best gaming experience for users.

Overall: 4.7/5

In general, this is a great online gambling site for slot games. The team behind BigSpinCasino has really worked very hard to create something that can fit the interests of all gamblers. The website is simple and easy to navigate, and customer support is always there to provide any help you might need.

Click here to explore the latest offers of BigSpinCasino

3. Slots.lv - Most Generous Bonuses of Any Slots Site

Pros:

Generous 300% welcome bonus up to $1,500

14 different software providers

24/7 customer support

About 200 slot games

Cons:

The user interface could be better

Being host to over 250 different games and up to 200 slot games specifically, Slots.lv is top tier among real money slot sites - 14 different software providers also give great diversity to the game selection.

The most exciting thing about Slots.lv is the amazing bonuses and promotions it has to offer. For beginners making their deposit using cryptocurrencies, Slots.lv offers a super-generous 300% welcome deposit bonus up to $1,500.

Mobile Experience: 4.75/5

Though there is no dedicated mobile app for Slots.lv, the desktop version runs basically flawlessly on mobile devices, offering the same experience as you would expect if you were playing slots on your computer - which is a very big advantage.

Having no dedicated app can often mean avoiding things like software updates and unnecessary downloads of separate games as well. As the website is perfectly optimized for mobile use, we do not see a reason for an additional app.

Banking Methods: 4.8/5

Banking at Slots.lv is really a breeze. You can use up to 7 banking options for both deposits and withdrawals. This includes traditional payment options, such as credit/debit cards of Visa, MasterCard, and AMEX, as well as digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

The biggest advantage of this online slots site is that withdrawals are processed in a very short time and usually don't take longer than an hour. Crypto payouts are the fastest.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Slots.lv is a user-centered online gambling site. Here, everything is created for your utmost comfort. You can find anything within just a few clicks, the website and user interface are simply amazing, which makes using this online casino very easy.

A large chunk of the main page is used for an FAQ, which is handy for those coming to the site for the first time, and there are more help options at the bottom of the page.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

With nearly 250 games available and close to 200 of those being slots, Slots.lv has a nice selection of titles for players who are specifically looking to play slots online.

What is most notable about Slots.lv’s selection of titles is the fairly extensive list of software providers that they work with: Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, Playtech, and Rival all supply games for the site, as well as 10 others. This gives Slots.lv a nice variety of themes and game styles when jumping from one slot game to the next.

Overall: 4.9/5

Slots.lv is truly a great online casino all around. Other than the things we have discussed above, a very important note to make is that this online casino offers users some of the most generous bonuses out there.

With its welcome offer, you will be able to receive a 300% match on deposits up to $1,500 when making your first deposit using cryptocurrencies.

Find what bonuses and promotions are offered by Slots.lv here

4. Super Slots - Best Slots Site for Slot Games Variety

Pros:

250+ slot games

15 different payment options

Fantastic mobile experience

Cons:

The user interface could use some rework

Super Slots is a fairly new online slots casino, having only been established in 2020. However, in that short time, they have managed to become a trusted place to play online slot machines. It offers a great variety of online slots from leading providers.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

The mobile compatibility of Super Slots is unmatched. This online casino offers gamblers who want to play their favorite slot games on the go the opportunity to do so without any issues. The website works perfectly on all mobile devices, including iOS and Android smartphones.

The website features all the slot games that you would find on the desktop version of Super Slots, which is a huge advantage.

Banking Methods: 4.7/5

Super Slots has one of the widest selections of payment methods on this list, with a focus on providing support for various cryptocurrencies and direct banking options that other sites often lack. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash available for deposits, most crypto users will be able to jump onto the site and start playing immediately.

Bank checks, wire transfers, and PTP options are also usable for depositing, and withdrawals are available in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies and banking methods, making it easy to get your money out after a win.

All in all, Super Slots is easily one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites for slots available in the industry today.

User Interface: 4.6/5

Super Slots has an incredibly sleek user interface, with sections broken up nicely into easily navigable menus. Pages for table games, slots, and promotions are all easy to find, and the site’s FAQ is incredibly helpful for new users.

The page layout and overall design are consistent across the site, which helps with navigation, and while the site is pleasant graphically, it isn’t cluttered to the point of hurting refresh times.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

With over 300 games available and 255 of them being slots, you’re likely to find your favorite slot game available on Super Slots. What’s even more impressive is that even with its large catalog of online slots, the site still makes room for its selection of 20 casino games, 25 blackjack games, and 14 roulettes.

Being diverse in terms of slots is to be expected from a website called Super Slots, but being able to supplement slot machines with an extensive range of table games sets Super Slots above a lot of other sites on this list.

Overall: 4.65/5

Super Slots is a fairly new online slot casino, having been started in 2020. When it comes to choosing the best slots sites, trustworthiness is often important, and some people are less inclined to use less established websites for this reason.

Having said that, all evidence points to Super Slots being a reliable and secure slots casino, and for being so new, the quality and quantity of the games available are truly impressive.

Click here to explore all the latest bonus offers available at Super Slots

5. Ignition - Best Design of Any Slots Site

Pros:

Amazing and user-friendly interface

Fast withdrawals, usually taking less than a day

Generous crypto bonus that can go up to $3,000

Cons:

Fewer slot games

With only 120 games and close to 60 different slot machine games available on Ignition, it may not have the most variety on this list. However, they make up for it with a strong selection of software providers, great customer support, fast withdrawals, and very high-quality games.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

The mobile experience for Ignition is fully optimized to perform just as strongly as it would on a desktop browser, despite not having a dedicated app.

Overall, slot machines and other games will run just as well on mobile devices and tablets as they will on a home computer, and load times are also very good.

Banking Methods: 4.6/5

For payment methods, users can expect the usual Visa, MasterCard, and Amex options, as well as a decent selection of cryptocurrencies; these include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

The payment methods on offer are similar to many other casino sites, but with withdrawals that are processed in less than 24 hours, it stands above some of the other online slots sites. The fast payouts offered by this online casino are a very important factor in it being one of the best slots sites out there.

User Interface: 4.65/5

Ignition uses a nice, standard interface that is easy for jumping around to different types of games.

It’s easy to find slots, table games, as well as live dealer games, with a nice section for specialty games and a banner and sidebar that keep players up-to-date on the latest bonuses and promotions.

There are occasions where the UI can feel a bit cluttered, making for some brief moments of confusion, but the overall design of the site makes for a pleasant experience.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

In terms of slots, Ignition is lacking slightly compared to some of the other casino sites around. With nearly 60 slots to choose from, there is still a fairly diverse range of games for those looking to play online slot games, and importantly, Ignition’s games are provided by a wide variety of software developers.

With around 13+ software providers, including RTG, Genesis Gaming, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo, and Radi8 all contributing to the website’s slots experience. Ignition has some of the best variances in terms of providers out there.

Overall: 4.7/5

One thing that sets Ignition apart from other online casinos is how extensive its FAQ pages are. The Ignition website has a series of separate FAQ articles that answer a litany of common questions people have about the site, as well as more specific articles pertaining to cryptocurrency and online slots.

They also offer a 24/7 live chat if your queries have not been answered by the site’s FAQs.

Check out all the bonuses available at Ignition here

Best Online Slots Websites: Runners Up

200+ games available

Amazing design

Zero fees

150+ games

Generous 235% welcome bonus

Great mobile compatibility

120+ online slots

Help center and live chat

Up to 1-hour withdrawals

370+ games

Amazing design

Bitcoin only

3500+ games

850 slots

390+ slots

Amazing mobile gaming experience

415+ games

30+ blackjack games

19 banking methods

Over 200 slot games

Unique 1920s theme

Bitcoin only

1,100+ slots

6 different games providers

360+ games

Well-established brand

Top tier usability

200 games available

Bitcoin-only casino

1,200+ slots

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Slots Sites

Mobile Experience:

When working on our list of the best slots sites, we focused on several factors. Among them was mobile compatibility. Many slot gamers today love to gamble on the go. When accessing these casinos, we ensured to find online casinos that offer amazing mobile compatibility.

Banking Methods:

In the case of banking methods and payment options, it was extremely important to see that online slot sites were giving users the largest amount of options possible for deposits and withdrawals, and bonus points were given to websites that catered to various cryptocurrencies.

We also focused on the fees for deposits and withdrawals and the average time for processing payments.

User Interface:

We made sure to find online casinos that offer the best user interface possible. It is very important for slot sites to ensure that both beginner and experienced gamblers use their website without any issues.

Game Variety:

When talking about the best slot sites, it is of utmost importance to find the casinos that offer users a good variety of online slots. It is also quite important for these games to be from leading providers to ensure the highest quality.

Best Online Slots Sites To Use - FAQ

Do I Have to Download the Games to Play Slots?

No. While some online slot casinos do require players to download their software in order to play, many allow players to play their library of online slots in a browser.

This also means that players can enjoy playing the site’s slots on mobile if the site offers mobile compatibility, though some sites with a dedicated app will require the user to download the app itself.

Do Slots Work Better on Mobile or Desktop?

Real money slots tend to function very well on both desktop and mobile, with little difference in performance between the two.

One thing that can change between desktop and mobile is load times for games, especially if you are loading the mobile version using data instead of wifi. The Internet connection can certainly make a difference, so the desktop version may have a slight edge when it comes to stability if the connection on your phone is lacking.

Are Online Slots Safe?

For the most part, online slot games are as safe as any other online casino game. Having said that, it is always best to make sure you are using a trusted website and to be discerning when choosing online slots to play.

Checking local laws is also an important step in making sure that you are dealing with a safe enterprise in your region, as laws can differ depending on countries.

Can I Try Out Slots for Free?

Oftentimes, the answer to this question is yes. Certain websites will only allow players to play their games for real money, however, a large number of websites give users the opportunity to try out their slot games for free.

This is a great way to test out specific slots and to ensure you’re going to enjoy your experience, so it’s always a good idea to take advantage of free demos when you can.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Slots Site For Me?

Taking a look at our criteria for selecting the best online slot casinos should give you a great place to start when selecting the most enjoyable experience for your specific needs. A well-rounded user interface and website design are one of the first things to look for, as being able to navigate around the site are fundamental to your experience.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Slots Sites

Here’s a quick refresher on the best online casinos for slots and some of their best attributes:

Slots Empire: With maximum scores for their mobile experience and user interface, Slots Empire is our overall top pick for online slot games. It has over 200 slots to play, as well as a nice 245% welcome bonus that includes 55 free spins on Caesar’s Empire. Check it out by using the code “IRONBORDERS.”

BigSpin Casino: BigSpinCasino is a solid pick for anyone looking for an online casino with fast payouts. With over 250 games and 14 software providers, they offer great game variety, and offer a 200% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 when using the code “BIGSPIN200.”

Slots.lv: This site boasts close to 250 games and 200+ real money slots. It has top-tier mobile compatibility and 14 different software providers that help add to the site’s game variety. Use the code “HELLOSLOTS200” to get a 200% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. For bitcoin users, there is a 300% bonus up to $1,500, with an extra 150% bonus up to $750 on the next 8 deposits.

Super Slots: Super Slots has a selection of 250+ titles for those that love playing online slots, as well as 50+ table games for lovers of baccarat and roulette. In terms of welcome bonuses, Super Slots offers a 250% bonus up to $1,000 with the following 5 deposits receiving a bonus of 100% up to $1,000 - crypto also gets a juicy 400% bonus up to $4000. To take advantage of this, use the code “SS250.”

Ignition: While Ignition has a smaller selection of slots, the site offers up diverse online slot games by having games produced by 13 different software providers. For welcome bonuses, Ignition has a 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000, and offers a 150% welcome bonus up to $1,500 for bitcoin; just use the code “IGWPCB 150” for bitcoin and “IGWPCB 100” for fiat.

How to Get Started at the Online Slot Sites

Here’s a quick example of how to register for Slots Empire, our pick for the best online slots site:

Step 1 - Click “Play Now”

Clicking the Play Now button will give you a popup with a prompt to sign in or sign up to the site.

Step 2 - Create A Username and Password

Fill in the boxes with your chosen username and password, as well as an email address.

Step 3 - Enter Your Details

Once you have completed the previous step, you will have to enter some extra information, such as your date of birth and full name.

Step 4 - Confirm Your Account

Once all details have been entered, you will receive a verification email/text message. Complete the verification process to continue.

So, What Is the Best Site to Play Slots Online Right Now?

While there are a huge number of places to play slots online, it can be hard for even the most discerning user to figure out which ones are the best.

Certain websites performed well in specific areas but our overall top pick had to be Slots Empire. It ticked all the right boxes in terms of game variety and payment options and managed to really pull ahead of the competition with its exceptional mobile compatibility and stellar user interface.

While Slots Empire certainly wowed us overall, that doesn’t mean that the other sites on this list should be overlooked - every site that made it into the top 5 is worth checking out!





