Poarch Creek Indians Selected as 2025 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Honoree

Details By Native News Online Staff August 11, 2025

The Poarch Creek Indians have been chosen as a 2025 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Honoree, a prestigious national honor bestowed by Scouting America’s Mobile Area Council. This award highlights individuals and organizations that go above and beyond in creating and supporting opportunities for youth—especially those from under-resourced rural and urban communities.

The Poarch Creek Indians were recognized for their steadfast commitment, exemplary leadership, and deep community involvement, reflecting the shared ideals of the Boy Scouts of America and honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Whitney M. Young Jr.

:"We are honored to receive the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award... We believe every child deserves the opportunity to succeed and are proud to be part of a movement and organization that works every day to make that a reality," Poarch Creek Tribal Council Member Justin Stabler said.

The award was presented at the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Presentation Ceremony on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the headquarters of Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

“Their commitment to empowering youth and expanding access to meaningful programs exemplifies the very best of what this award represents... The Poarch Creek Indians join a distinguished group of honorees whose impact continues to shape a brighter, more inclusive future for young people across the nation," Scout Executive/CEO of the Mobile Area Council, William Bryant said.

