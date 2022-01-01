Best Ethereum Casino Sites Online for ETH Casino Games, Bonuses & More

Five years ago, a post about the best Ethereum casinos would have been almost unthinkable, but with the world’s second most popular digital token becoming increasingly more common as the currency it’s a bet we’re willing to make.

Of course, like any fiat casino, there are red flags waving high even in the super-secure cryptocurrency space, so it’s best to take a deeper look.

That’s why we’re ranking the best Ethereum casino sites by bonus ease, game variety, payout quickness, customer support, and much more.

Bitstarz won out for their lightning-quick withdrawals and great deposit bonus, but we’re sure you’ll find a home at any on our list.

The Best Online Ethereum Casinos

1. Bitstarz - Best Ethereum Casino Overall

Fantastic user interface

Generous bonuses

Quickest payouts online

Specialty slots galore

Bitstarz offers a streamlined, eye-popping user interface and some of the most generous bonuses we’ve seen on the market. In fact, they’ll double your initial deposit - all the way up to a whole BTC - and then top you off with 180 free online slot spins.

Their live chat staff is available all day, every day to address your concerns, and even their banking is highly responsive as it only takes an average of 6 minutes and 44 seconds to process an ETH withdrawal.

Yes, at Bitstarz the days of 3-5 business days for fiat withdrawals are over.

Additionally, they offer members a vast selection of table games and specialty slots, including the highly-addictive “Elvis Frog in Vegas”. Their new games menu refreshed every 7 days is one of the tops in the business as well.

Be careful, though: not every title of their 3150+ casino games menu is available to Ethereum players, but you’ll be spoiled for choice anyway.

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Promos of all Ethereum Online Casinos

Regular slot races with large prize pools

Offers cashback bonuses daily and on weekends

Great Ethereum casino bonus

VIP status is permanent

If you enjoy pitting yourself against other gamblers on the regular, then 7Bit Casino is the place for you.

They have a variety of slot races, including one that’s run every week, and the prize pools can be quite alluring indeed (including a trip to Hawaii in one case).

They run regular deposit bonus offers, with up to 20% weekend cashback (up to 0.16 ETH) being the most appealing to consistent players. New players can also earn up to 5 free BTC over four deposits, plus 300 spins on top.

Sporadic players will appreciate the fact that you’ll never be forced to drop down a level in their VIP program, leaving you nowhere to go but up.

As long as you stick to Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, 7Bit should be a great place to play. If you prefer to use fiat currency, though, you should understand that withdrawals can take some time - up to 3 business days in many cases.

3. mBit Casino - Best Welcome Bonus of any Ethereum Online Casino

Huge first deposit bonus package

3600+ casino games

Solid VIP program for loyal customers

Excellent lottery selection

If it’s free crypto you’re after, MBit is the place to be. You can earn up to 5 BTC over multiple deposits here, and it can get paid out in the equivalent value in Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more.

New players can also earn up to 300 free spins on their initial deposit.

Out of all our casinos that accept Ethereum, Mbit certainly rolls out the red carpet for new players more than others, with its top-notch VIP program.

As you continue to establish yourself as a loyal customer, you can enjoy perks like cashback, more free spins, and reload bonuses.

It can be hard to earn some of those bonuses, though, as the 35x playthrough isn’t the easiest (nor hardest) we’ve seen. For one thing, you won’t be eligible for the cashback offer if you used a bonus code on your last deposit.

You’ll find most of the usual suspects here in terms of game selection, but one area in which they stand out is their lottery and keno titles (10 in all).

4. Cloudbet - Best Crypto Variety of any ETH Online Casino

Accepts 12 forms of cryptocurrency

Live dealer games available

In-game sports wagering

Great e-sports betting selection

Cloudbet accepts 12 different forms of cryptocurrency, so altcoin lovers not limited to Bitcoin or Ethereum can thrive here.

Depositing and withdrawing with Doge, Chainlink, Litecoin, and more can be a huge convenience, bolstered by the fact their deposit bonuses (with a generous 5 BTC ceiling) are paid out in the crypto of your choice.

That forward-thinking extends to their offerings. They distinguish themselves from existing Ethereum gambling sites by offering a full-on live sportsbook, tons of video poker options, and one of the best e-sports selections online.

One hiccup users might run into is the fact that Cloudbet requires the use of a VPN in order to sign up for their website. If you’re in the market for a trustworthy provider, we recommend using NordVPN due to its speed and security.

5. Bovada - Best Ethereum Gambling Site for Horse Racing

Excellent selection of horse races

Offers online poker

Separate bonuses for casino and sportsbook

Bovada is one of the oldest casinos on the Internet. They have a track record of reliability, and we were excited to hear that they now accept Ethereum!

Their VIP program offers competitive loyalty rewards, and they now offer those rewards through Bitcoin and ETH.

Bovada offers niche horse racing options in addition to a wide selection of live mainstream sports. Combined with their top-notch selection of traditional Ethereum casino games, members can bet on whatever their heart desires at Bovada.

While Bovada can operate more slowly than other Ethereum casinos (due to its massive poker tournament list and sports menu), it still offers an unparalleled crypto-friendly sportsbook.

The only real downside of using Bovada is that they restrict the number of money lines available to bettors during competitive sports seasons.

6. Ignition - Best Reload Bonus of all ETH Casinos

Competitive welcome bonus and weekly deposit matches

Strong selection of 200+ slots/table games/video poker

Time tested reputation

Ignition offers users competitive welcome offers like their 150% match up to $1500 for Ethereum deposits, but it gets even crazier with their Weekly Boost offer (retriggered every Monday) that matches crypto deposits up to $1000.

If you’re a player who makes weekly deposits and likes taking a shot at a reasonable, yet challenging 35x playthrough this is the place for you.

We also like that Ignition Casino is an offshoot of Bovada, one of the most reputable casinos that have been online in one iteration or another since the 1990’s - beginner crypto players looking for reliability take heed.

All their 200+ specialty slots, table games, and video poker offer great coverage for all types of bettors. That said, in sheer volume this Ethereum online casino doesn’t offer as many games as others, but we definitely consider this a quality over quantity thing.

7. Red Dog - Best Ethereum Online Casino for Beginners

Limitless initial deposit match bonus

Low withdrawal/deposit limits for novice players

Fee-free withdrawals for members

Red Dog Casino isn’t shy in rewarding Ethereum casino players right from the get-go, with a plump 245% first deposit match that could swell over the next five deposits to a total maximum bonus of $12,250 (or crypto equivalent).

Keep in mind, however, that this bonus is very online slot heavy so if you’re hoping to earn it off playing blackjack or roulette (at say a 20% contribution rate as offered by many other Ethereum gambling sites) you may want to keep scrolling.

We loved their accessible low withdrawal/deposit limits that are great for novice players. You can be up and running with $10.

Other than that, they are consistently adding new specialty slots and video table games to their arsenal, so you’re assured never to get bored.

8. Slots.lv - Best Ethereum Casino for Slots

Unmatched selection of specialty slots

50 jackpot slots offer very large payouts

Strong selection of table games/video poker

Slots.lv offers an unmatched selection of specialty slots and unique arcade offerings like their new game Thunder Crash.

They also have more than 50+ jackpot slots, a much higher percentage than most Ethereum gambling sites, that could allow for an unlikely, yet totally welcome and life-changing payday.

Their Shopping Spree Jackpot slot has the highest progressive we saw during our research, with a $2.3 million prize up top (almost 600 ETH at the time of writing) for winners.

Again, being so slot-heavy you’re not going to find a ton of table game or video poker varieties here, but that’s really by design. This is a slot player’s site.

9. Stake.com - Best Ethereum Online Casino for Betting

Offers a combination of online betting options

Wide variety of mainstream sports to bet on

Strong selection of traditional casino games

Stake.com offers members a strong combination of mainstream sports betting options and popular casino games.

On the casino side, what stood out for us was the menu of crypto games called Stake Originals that allow players to bet as little as 1 cent per roll in traditional games like blackjack, roulette, and video poker - but also on quirky games like Plinko or Limbo.

Do keep in mind however that Stake.com doesn’t offer a welcome bonus upon signing up for their website, a bit of a cocky move if we do say so, but they almost make up for it with their $1 million races and sports betting challenges.

Like Cloudbet, Stake.com requires the use of a VPN in order to sign up for its website. We recommend that Ethereum gambling enthusiasts use NordVPN because it’s the safest, quickest, and most secure VPN on the market.

10. Wild Casino - Best ETH Casino for Live Dealer Games

Great table games list

Exhaustive number of promos

Massive bonus match for Ethereum

Wild Casino is last but not least on our list of Ethereum casino reviews. It’s the best Ethereum casino for live dealer table/casino games, and it offers new members the chance to cash in on a number of welcome bonus options.

The 300% first deposit bonus for Ethereum and other cryptos might be the highest ceiling match online.

Their selection of more than 30+ live games, admittedly blackjack-heavy, is also something that really stood out.

We especially enjoyed playing their unlimited player Blackjack Early Payout, the highest paying blackjack game online at 99.5% RTP.

We would’ve liked to see something more than email support here, through customer support is quite responsive as it’s a 24-7 service.

How We Ranked the Best Ethereum Gambling Sites

Crypto Availability

Bettors looking to deposit their Ethereum to a particular Ethereum online casino probably aren’t so shortsighted - they likely have their hands in all sorts of altcoins that can be utilized all over the web, sometimes even quicker and cheaper.

That’s why we’ve selected ETH casinos that have a wide variety of cryptocurrencies on their payments menu.

Customer Service & Fairness

A casino’s worth and reputation start and end here. If a casino is known for having painfully slow customer support channels, has had its reputation questioned rightfully in the past, or otherwise appears to be shady we’re not including it in the list.

All sites here are licensed and audited for fairness by third parties.

Game Variety

We also took into special consideration the specific Ethereum casinos that offer niche sports betting options, a huge variety of specialty slots, and a wide selection of live dealer games.

Beyond this, the inclusion of provably fair blockchain-checked games, originals with minuscule betting minimums, and all other types of unique games was a priority here.

Bonuses and Promos

Finally, we broke down the details surrounding available promo codes, casino-specific bonuses, and the niche betting options offered by each Ethereum casino given a spot on our top 10 list.

The bonuses offered to players should be reasonably easy to work off (no higher than a 35x playthrough) and be high enough to pad bankrolls and increase player playability.

Top Ethereum Casinos - FAQ

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum (ETH) is a form of cryptocurrency that represents digital money. It can be used for worldwide, hassle-free payments, and it can be used to make deposits with your favorite online casinos.

Ethereum bypasses the need for traditional methods of banking. The decentralized nature of Ethereum means that you have total control over where your money ends up.

There’s no authority figure or governing body who can surveil or otherwise limit Ethereum's purchasing power.

How is Ethereum Different From Other Cryptocurrencies?

Ethereum distinguishes itself from Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency.

For our analogy, let’s compare Ethereum and Bitcoin. Both forms of cryptocurrency are assigned a value based on the “blockchain”. The blockchain is just a fancy term for summarizing the electronic database on which transactional information is stored.

In other words, a cryptocurrency’s blockchain maintains a secure record of transaction history without involving a trusted third party (like a governing body or banking institution).

ETH is superior to Bitcoin because the Ethereum blockchain increases at a higher rate than BTC’s blockchain. Therefore, ETH is exponentially increasing in value on a daily basis, while the USD value of BTC has remained comparatively stagnant in recent years.

What Are the Benefits of Ethereum Casinos?

The three main benefits of placing your bets with an Ethereum casino include financial anonymity, fee-free/timely deposits and withdrawals, and an intrinsic level of security that can’t be matched by traditional online casinos.

Because cryptocurrency is decentralized, there’s no way that your transactions can be watched by governing authorities. Your winnings will remain anonymous to everyone but you.

Most online casinos will charge you an exorbitant amount of money to make deposits with your credit card. By contrast, cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals are absent of external fees.

It can take up to 2 weeks to deposit/withdraw your money through a traditional wire transfer or ACH. In comparison, cryptocurrency deposits are immediate, and crypto withdrawals take 48 hours to hit your account.

Finally, cryptocurrency is just as, if not more, secure as digital banking. Bank cards are cracked all the time. Crypto transactions can only be initiated by you, and it’s impossible for criminals to hack into somebody else’s crypto wallet.

Are Other Types of Cryptocurrencies Accepted At Ethereum Casinos?

Yes - Bitcoin is accepted at every online casino that takes Ethereum. Some online casinos such as Cloudbet, accept tons of different cryptocurrencies. Others, like 7bit and Mbit, accept just Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

However, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the top two cryptocurrencies utilized at the online casinos on our list.

How Can You Get Cryptocurrency to Deposit?

Purchasing cryptocurrency is easy. To start with, you’ll need an ETH wallet.

Most people use the wallets given to them after signing up at a broker like Coinbase. Here you can use PayPal, ACH, or bank transfer in exchange for an equivalent value of Ethereum.

To make your Ethereum deposit with an online casino, you’ll need to specify the amount of ETH you want to deposit on their website before providing your casino’s ETH address in your broker browser and putting through a transfer.

This transaction will move ETH from your personal wallet to your casino account deposit balance.

Is Ethereum Safe?

Yes, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are just as safe as government-backed forms of money.

There’s no way to crack your wallet’s seed or password. In contrast to your debit card, cryptocurrency is arguably more secure than traditional forms of digital banking.

Are Crypto Casinos Trustworthy?

Yes, but you have to ensure that you’re dealing with a licensed online Ethereum casino.

Unlicensed crypto casinos are like the Wild West - you might be able to cash out your winnings, or you might discover that their website shut down hours after you sent Ethereum to their wallet.

All of the Ethereum casinos in this review are licensed and must abide by regulatory procedures set in place to protect your financial integrity.

Are There Ethereum Casino Bonuses?

Absolutely. All Ethereum casino sites offer some combination of deposit matches, promo codes, and welcome bonuses for new members just like traditional online casinos.

Existing online Ethereum gambling players can also receive reload bonuses for additional deposits.

How to Get Started at Ethereum Casino Sites

1. Sign up for a new account.

Navigate to the (usually) upper right-hand corner of your chosen ETH casino. Click on “Sign Up”, and follow the given instructions. You may have to input the credentials of your Ethereum wallet to continue.

2. Check your email

Click the link they send you, and follow all given instructions on their website. If you don’t see an email, check your “spam” or “promotions” folder.

3. Make your first deposit!

Input your promo code from the table above in the correct box, and deposit Ethereum to your casino wallet.

Once your initial deposit goes through, you can start placing bets on mainstream sports, table games, or specialty slots!

Top Ethereum Casinos and ETH Online Casino Sites: Conclusion

We hope you found our comprehensive Ethereum betting site review to be informative and helpful in finding the right crypto casino for you.

BitStarz really held down the fort this time around, offering an amazing assortment of games and a massive welcome bonus to enjoy them with.

That said, we encourage you to give any of these Ethereum casinos a fair chance - just make sure you have fun and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.