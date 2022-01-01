Best Gambling Sites in 2022 - Top Websites for Real Money Gambling Online

Looking for the best gambling sites with no luck? You are not alone. Everyone can agree that deciding which online casino to use can be a challenge - especially considering how many of them are available.

This is true for gamblers of all kinds - beginner and experienced players alike have a hard time deciding which website to use. If you are one of those gamblers, you have come to the right place. After detailed research, we have managed to come up with a top 10 list of gambling sites.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get started.

Best Gambling Sites

Red Dog Casino: Best gambling site overall

Ignition: Best real money gambling site for poker

Slots.lv: Best gambling site for slots

Betonline: Best online sportsbook

Bovada: Fast payout online gambling site

Bitstarz: Most generous offers of all gambling websites

Wild Casino: Most diverse game selection of all gambling sites

Super Slots: Most responsive customer service

Cafe Casino: Most intuitive design

Everygame (formerly Intertops): Most comfortable payments

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Gambling Site Overall

Pros

Curacao licensed online gambling site

Fully optimized for mobile use

Variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies

Fast payout gambling site

Cons

The minimum withdrawal is $150

Red Dog offers an all-around online gambling experience. There are a variety of casino games, fully optimized for play on the mobile platform - ensuring the best gaming experience. There are also numerous payment options supported by the online casino, which is a huge advantage.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The first stop on our Red Dog casino review is its list of casino games. These are conveniently categorized into slots, poker, table, and specialty games on the homepage, making it easier for everyone to find something they are looking for.

There is a handful of roulette, blackjack, poker, keno, and poker games.

Players who would rather play slots are better catered for, with up to 120 titles to pick from. Expect familiar Real Time Gaming titles such as the series of Achilles, Aztec, Bubble Bubble, Cash Bandits, Cleopatra, and many others on Red Dog.

The total number of games, which is 156, might not sound much for some gamblers. But, there is one very important factor that should be considered - Red Dog is a gambling website that cares about the quality of the games offered far beyond the quantity.

This can be seen on every step of your gambling journey on Red Dog, including hand-picked games from a leading provider.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.9/5

When you sign up to Red Dog Casino and make your first deposit, you are awarded a 235% Slots bonus + 55 Free Spins on Paddy's Lucky Forest. This is the welcome bonus offer, which has a 35x wagering requirement - it is quite normal for the industry.

Wait, there’s more!

As for the existing players, the 24/7 promotion will give you a 120%, 135%, and 160% bonus every time you make a deposit. These percentages correspond to bonus cash of $30, $75, and $150 respectively.

There are also seasonal promotions and rewards, which vary throughout the year depending on the holiday or event being celebrated - clients of this online casino are encouraged to frequently check out the promotions page of the website to ensure they do not miss out on any new opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The gambling industry continues to transform very fast. Today, many gamblers are switching their activities to smartphones, which allows them to gamble on the go. Red Dog understands this really well, which is why it ensured to have a perfect website for mobile gambling.

You will appreciate how lightweight the website is for both Android and iOS devices. There’s no app - all you have to do is to go on the website of the online casino from your mobile browser and you are ready to gamble.

Banking: 4.75/5

You should have no worries when thinking about banking at Red Dog. This online casino offers numerous payment options to its clients, such as cryptocurrencies, debit/credit cards, wire transfers, and gift cards.

A first-rate payout system has also been at Red Dog’s core, which ensures you get your winnings paid out fast. Supported payment methods for withdrawals include MasterCard, VISA, Bitcoin, and Wire Transfers.

Usability: 4.7/5

For a long time, the Red Dog online casino has received praise for its user-friendly layout. The website is very intuitive - this is true for both, desktop and mobile versions of the website.

It is also quite easy to make payments, check your balance, go through different games, and do anything you want to in just a few clicks. This makes Red Dog truly a leading online casino.

2. Ignition - Best Real Money Gambling Site for Poker

Pros

Renowned online poker platform

Payouts made in under a day

Excellent reputation

Games from 13+ leading developers

Cons

A limited number of games

Plenty of poker action, security of transactions, and the opportunity to participate in poker tournaments from your own home - this and many more make Ignition one of the best gambling websites available today.

Let’s see exactly what you should know about this casino.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

The first category that should be discussed is game selection. One could say that the number of games on Ignition is too low - but, do not think that you can’t find a game that you appreciate the most.

Although only about 120+ in number, the games on Ignition are from all different categories. This makes it quite easy for everyone to find something that fits their needs the best. The best thing? The outstanding selection of online poker games.

There are more than enough games and poker tournaments - guaranteeing the most fun. Among the games on Ignition can be found those like Texas Hold'em, Omaha Hi, Omaha Hi-Lo plus many more.

You can play these poker games in more than 15 different tournaments. Our favorite one is the Super Saturday tourney, which seems to attract millions of gamers from across the country. If you are after big money, keep your eye open for the “Big Money” tournaments, particularly the Million Dollar Weekend, which happens once every month.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.7/5

Whether you are signing up or returning as a regular player, there’s always a cheeky bonus waiting for you at Ignition Casino. There’s the new welcome bonus, which will help you start exploring the exciting world of Ignition Casino.

This is awarded in the form of free cash or bitcoin – depending on the payment method used to make your initial deposit. You can choose to benefit from the $3,000 poker and casino welcome bonus for Bitcoin deposits or settle for the $2,000 poker and casino welcome bonus for fiat currency.

Returning players can benefit from plenty of other promotions, many of them being centered around poker.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Ignition may not have a mobile application but they’ve successfully managed to put together a remarkable no download platform. It’s a scale-down of the main platform and works/functions seamlessly too.

Games load fast, the live dealers are very clear. If you are playing poker, it’s very easy to find your way around the poker rooms even on small screens.

Banking: 4.6/5

There are several banking options supported by Ignition. By doing so, this online gambling website is able to offer clients methods that work the best for them. In total, there are 8 payment methods supported by Ignition, including BTC, BCH, LTC, Visa, Mastercard, and others.

Usability: 4.5/5

Despite not having changed the design of their website over the years, the modern design and layout of Ignition create a fuss-free experience. As we’ve stated earlier, the mobile site is a scale-down of the PC platform, which makes it easy for you to switch between the two when playing.

The arrangement of the site also makes it easy for you to jump to other parts of the Ignition world such as virtual sports or the casino with much ease. All the important buttons are also conveniently placed for you to locate whatever service you are after with much ease.

3. Slots.lv – Best Gambling Site for Slots

Pros

About 200 online casino slots

Entertaining tournaments

High paying jackpots

Owns iTechLabs certificate

Cons

Could improve their customer support services

If you love playing slots, Slots.lv might be the best choice for you. With almost 200 slot games from leading providers, there is something for everyone on Slots.lv. But, don’t be mistaken - Slots.lv has much more to offer than just slots.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Let’s be honest, who does not like slots? If you are one of those gamblers who enjoy slots, this online casino should definitely be one of your top choices.

In total, there are about 200 slot games available on Slots.lv - all of them being hand-picked by the team. These games are from 14 leading providers, all of whom are very well-known among gamblers - e.g., RTG, BetSoft, Microgaming, and many others.

In addition to casino slots, you can also play casino games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, scratch cards, and live dealer games. In total, there are about 250 games waiting to be played on Slots.lv.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

The welcome offer of Slots.lv is very competitive and generous. If you are paying using cryptocurrencies, Slots.lv will allow you to receive a 300% match on deposits up to $1,500. On the other hand, if you are paying fiat, you will receive 200% for payments up to $1,000.

But, this is not all!

For the following 8 deposits, you will receive additional bonuses. For crypto payments, Slots.lv offers a 150% match on payments up to $750. For fiat, you can receive a 100% match up to $500 for as many as 8 deposits. Enjoy live dealer games? There are special welcome offers for live dealer games on Slots.lv.

In addition to the welcome bonus, you can also benefit from other promotions. As the online casino frequently updates its promotions, players are advised to frequently check the promotions page.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

As one of the online gambling sites targeting mobile slot players, we can say that they’ve done a remarkable job on their mobile site.

The layout of the mobile platform is really good. The loading speeds for games are fast, although we feel that for some of the live games, the speeds could be improved. Mobile gaming for Slots.lv is strictly restricted to browser-based gaming. This means no online gambling apps for both Android and iOS platforms.

Banking: 4.4/5

Banking with Slots.lv is easy and convenient. There are several options, which include debit/credit cards, bank transfers, and prepaid cards. Bitcoin is also supported as one of the payment methods.

The time for processing payments varies depending on the payment option you decide to use. Naturally, crypto payments are the fastest, usually taking up to an hour. If you are looking for the best Bitcoin gambling sites, Slots.lv is definitely one of them.

Usability: 4.5/5

Slots.lv is brilliantly organized. Navigation and accessibility start from the homepage where all the important buttons are clearly labeled. Click on any one of them to gain access to other pages.

As far as the responsiveness of the site is concerned, the loading times are mostly fine, though there are instances when the live dealer games take a while to allow you into the tables.

4. BetOnline - Best Online Sports Betting Site

Pros

Great online sports betting offers

Plenty of markets to pick

Value in the sports odds

Generous welcome offers

Cons

A limited number of games

Credit card fee of 7.5%

Looking for opportunities for online sports betting? Then you should definitely have a look at BetOnline. This sportsbook is known for offering users high-quality, safe, and secure services. In addition to this, it is also a gambling website with generous bonuses, and much more.

Games and Sports Selection: 4.5/5

As an online gambling site with a long history, there’s a solid selection of games to pick from at BetOnline. You will certainly feel like you are playing at a Vegas Casino from the comfort of your home, which is simply amazing.

As an online gambling platform geared towards sports bettors, you’ll find an impressive catalog of sporting events and marketing to accompany you. Like many of the online sports betting sites, football, tennis, basketball, golf, MMA, soccer, and ice hockey are at the center of the action. You can wager on a wide variety of tournaments within these sports.

Within soccer, basketball, and football games, sports bettors can bet on Moneylines, spreads, totals, winning margins, quarters, halves, alternative spreads and totals, player and game props plus much more.

A quick spot check on the prop and Moneyline betting odds and we discovered they were slightly above average when compared to some of the competing online sportsbooks. There were also some appealing live-betting sports odds too. All of this makes BetOnline one of the best sports betting sites available.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

You receive a 100% match deposit welcome bonus for poker and online casino and a 50% welcome bonus for sports betting. The welcome bonus is fairly common when it comes to online sports betting promotions. The minimum deposit you have to make to receive the bonuses across the board is set at $25. The maximum amount you can receive is $1,000.

To withdraw or use the bonus funds, you must complete the 10x wagering requirement for the sports betting bonus and the 30x wagering requirement for the poker and casino welcome bonus.

Turning our eyes to the promotions section, you’ll agree with us it is remarkable too. It is flexible and accommodates all. Expect crypto bonuses, sports betting reload bonus, mobile betting free play, live betting free play, odds booster, overtime insurance, reduced juice NHL, eSports rebate plus much more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

With Real-Time Gaming on board, expect a cutting-edge mobile gambling experience. The BetOnline mobile platform looks and feels pretty much identical to the desktop platform. You can quickly switch between online casinos, sports betting, and promotions using the “Quick Links” section at the bottom of the page.

The main menu is centrally located at the bottom of the page and gives you access to the Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Racebook, Poker, eSports, Contests, Promo, and log in. To access any of these sections, you don’t need an application. Simply use your device’s browser and you are ready to gamble.

Banking: 4.2/5

Bet Online doesn’t offer too many banking options, but you can pick from cryptocurrencies, debit/credit cards, money transfers, bank transfers, and many more. Cryptocurrencies are, however, the dominant selection, with up to fifteen different options.

While wire transfer withdrawals can take up to 5 business days, the majority of the cryptocurrency transactions are usually processed within 24 hours. This means you will have your winnings within the same day, which is a big plus for BetOnline.

Usability: 4.3/5

Betonline offers a slick gaming experience for all online gambling enthusiasts. Whether you are into online slots gaming, blackjack, or poker games or simply want to participate in sports betting, you are assured of an easy-going experience.

5. Bovada - Fast Payout Online Gambling Site

Pros

Payouts under an hour

Live dealer games, poker, sports, and horse racing

Well established brand

Cons

A limited number of games

Overall, Bovada is one of the best online gambling websites to use. However, compared to some of the online casinos discussed above, Bovada is falling a bit behind. This is especially true when talking about the number of games, as Bovada only offers 123 slots.

Game Selection: 4.2/5

While many could argue that the game portfolio of Bovada is limited, it’s impossible to overlook the overall quality of the catalog.

The available games are crafted by the industry’s best software developers. Bovada is powered by Digital Gaming Solutions, Real Time Gaming, Spinomena, and Revolver Gaming.

Like most online casinos, the selection of slots is by far the highest. With a staggering 150+ slot games to pick from, it can be quite hard for you not to find a game that fits your interests.

There also are many table games available on Bovada, this includes games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat among others.

Bovada sports betting section is decorated too. As one of the top sports betting sites in the industry, Bovada covers all the popular sporting events. There are plenty of lines and markets for American Football, MLB, NHL, Basketball, and Soccer.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

Bovada runs an exciting new player welcome bonus offer. As a new client, if you make payments using cryptocurrency, you will receive a 125% match on your deposits up to $1,250. Also, Bovada provides a 100% welcome bonus match for fiat payments up to $1,000.

Bovada is also known for frequently updating its offers and bonuses. If you love bonuses - and let’s be honest, who doesn’t? - you should frequently check out the promotions page on Bovada’s website, to ensure you are not missing out on new opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

During our review of Bovada, we found the overall mobile gaming experience to be smooth and simple. You can play the games in your web browser. No need for cumbersome, space-consuming downloads. If you have a good internet connection, the game lag is totally minimal throughout.

Banking: 4.3/5

There are plenty of options to pick from when transacting at Bovada. American Express, VISA, MasterCard, Player Transfer, and Bitcoin - you can use any of these options.

Bitcoin deposits are nearly instant. So, you should have your funds ready to play within minutes.

While withdrawing, Bitcoin also happens to be the most convenient option. Transactions are mostly processed in under an hour, which means that you should be able to receive your funds very quickly.

Usability: 4.5/5

The overall design at Bovada is sleek, simple, and minimalistic. This is one of the factors that makes it fun to use Bovada both on mobile and PC.

Even when playing using a small-screen device, you’ll realize that it isn’t cluttered with unnecessary information/detail to fill up space as you see with some of the other gambling websites.

In fact, the Bovada online betting site utilizes whitespace in a manner that maximizes the overall user experience. We believe that sometimes, the best UX design is the simplest one – something that is not lost at Bovada.

How We Found The Best Online Gambling and Betting Sites - Methodology

Game Selection:

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best online gambling website. Among them is the availability of games. The more games an online casino offers, the easier it should be for gamblers to find something to enjoy.

But, the quantity of games is not the only thing that matters - quality is also very important. When working on our list of the best gambling websites, we focused on both the quality and quantity of the games.

Bonuses And Rewards:

Who does not love bonuses? They can help gamblers increase their wins and make playing even more fun. While many online gambling sites offer special bonuses and promotions, not all of them are equally good.

In addition to the raw bonus amount offered, we also analyze the variety of promotions available and important details such as the wagering requirements. This goes for both online gambling sites and sports betting sites.

Mobile Compatibility:

Many people do everything using their smartphones - mobile gambling is also slowly but surely becoming very popular. When working on our list, we focused on the mobile compatibility of online gambling sites.

While having a dedicated mobile app is an advantage, it is not a necessity. As long as the website is well-suited to mobile phones, gamblers should not have any issues.

Banking:

The ability to easily transact online, whether it’s sports betting websites or online casinos, is one of the most important things gamblers tend to focus on. In addition to many choices for transactions, it is also important for online casinos to ensure their users have access to the safest transaction options available.

Usability:

We will also test out the general usability of each and every sports betting and online casino brand listed on our platform. This section focuses more on how fast the website/app loads, the ease of finding services on the website, and other things that affect the general usability of the online betting site.

More Things To Know About the Best Gambling Websites

What Is the KYC Verification Process?

KYC stands for Know Your Customer. This verification process is a requirement for all patrons who wish to sign up at an online gambling site.

The American Gaming Association requires that you send a copy of your government-issued ID, any document to show your current residence, and provide your social security number. Failure to complete the KYC verification process will prevent you from withdrawing your winnings.

Is It Safe To Submit My Personal Information to an Online Casino or Sports Betting Site?

As long as you choose to play at legal online gambling sites, you have nothing to worry about the safety and security of your details.

Robust security rules, policies, and technical measures have been implemented to safeguard your account. Ensure you read through the privacy policy to know what measures are in place to safeguard all the personal and financial information provided.

How Long Until I Can Start Playing Real Money Games?

As soon as you’ve made your deposit, you are ready to start playing casino games for real money. You may, however, experience some delay since the processing time for the deposits vary from one payment method to another and the amount you want to deposit.

When I Activate More Winning Lines, Does It Mean I Will Win More Money?

Not necessarily. Paylines in online slots are where symbols align themselves to payout. Every additional pay line you wager gives you an extra chance of winning but doesn’t affect the odds of you winning.

Can I Win Money Betting Online?

Besides playing online casino games, gambling sites also offer sports betting markets to wager on. You can bet on American Football, Basketball, Nascar, Baseball, Soccer, Formula 1, and many other sporting events to win money.

Is Online Gambling Legal?

The simple answer is yes, online gambling is legal. Since The Supreme Court of the United States expunged The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, all forms of online gambling, including sports betting and casino gaming are legal.

Different states have different laws, however, so it’s important to find out if it's legal for you to partake in gambling activities online.

Top 5 Gambling Sites Compared

Red Dog Casino: Very generous welcome offer, slick mobile functionality, 150+ quality games; overall score 99%

Ignition: Good welcome offer, supports mobile gambling, 120+ quality games; overall score 96%

Slots.lv: Competitive welcome offer, mobile gambling could use some improvement, 240+ games; overall score 94%

BetOnline: Great welcome offer, supports mobile gambling, 360+ quality games; overall score 92%

Bovada: Competitive welcome offer, mobile gambling could use some improvement, about 200 games; overall score 90%

How to Sign Up at Online Gambling Sites - Three Steps

Step 1: Registration

The first step is to click on the “Join Now”, “Let’s Play”, “Sign Up”, “Create Account” or any other button that infers the same. You will be redirected to fill up a form, which requires you to:

Provide your personal information. Name, address, and date of birth. Ensure all this information is 100% accurate

Pick a username and a strong password that you will use to log into your account

Once you’ve provided all the required information, confirm that you’ve read through the terms and conditions and check the tick box. Submit the information to complete the first step of registration.

Step 2: Email Verification

Log into your email address and click on the email confirmation link sent by the online gambling site. If you cannot see it, check your “Spam” folder. Click on the email confirmation link to be redirected back to the online gambling platform.

Step 3: Login and Make Your First Deposit

The last step is to make your initial deposit to receive a bonus. Log into your account using the username/email and password, head straight to the banking page and select a payment method and make the deposit.

Depending on the online casino or sports betting site you visit, you should be able to receive a bonus if you’ve met the minimum requirements as stipulated in the terms and conditions section.

Best Gambling Websites - Final Words

After very extensive research and review of the best online gambling sites and online casinos, we have managed to find out that the best option for gamblers is Red Dog Casino. This gambling site offers you high-quality games, competitive bonuses, and comfortable payment options.

A close second on our list was Ignition, which is another very well-known name, followed by Slots.lv. No matter which online gambling website you choose to use from our list, you will be able to enjoy a great gambling experience.

So, make your decision according to your personal needs, and do not forget to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: