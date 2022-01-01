Best Dogecoin Casinos to Try in 2022: Complete Guide to DOGE Casino Sites

Details

Dogecoin may have started as an underdog, but online casinos have finally integrated it into their payment system. Good news, right? However - with several sites and apps accepting this cryptocurrency, how do you find the best Dogecoin casinos out there?

Well, we have done the heavy lifting for you by putting together this list of the best Dogecoin gambling sites. We will discuss the best features, strengths, and weaknesses of each one and help you make the right decision.

Sounds good? Let’s get right into it, then!

The Best Dogecoin Casinos Today: A Quick Glance

mBit Casino - Best Overall Dogecoin Casino BitStarz - Most Generous Promotional Offers 7Bit Casino - Best User Experience Cloudbet - Quick and Convenient Payouts

Top Dogecoin Gambling Sites: In-Depth Reviews

1. mBit Casino - Best Casino for Dogecoin Users Overall

Pros

High ceiling for withdrawals

Accepts 6 other cryptocurrencies as well

Wide variety of Dogecoin games

Excellent VIP program

Generous deposit bonus plus free spins

Cons

Interface might appear too simple

Since its establishment in 2014, mBit has emerged as one of the top-rated Dogecoin gambling sites - and it has managed to climb to the top of our list for a number of reasons.

It is available to players across the globe and offers over 3,000 traditional and Dogecoin games from the best providers today, including Endorphina, GameArt, and Betsoft Gaming.

What separates mBit from the pack even more is that it features only high-quality provably fair games that will surely entertain you as you try to win more Dogecoins.

This DOGE casino is accessible through a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. Whatever device you are using, you can expect the same level of gambling experience.

But the convenience doesn’t end there:

The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, even for first-time users. The pages load with lightning-fast speeds, allowing you to select or switch games up quickly. You will spend most of your time playing and betting instead of browsing and searching aimlessly.

One drawback of its simple design is that some players feel the layout might be too simple and dangerously close to being crude. So, if you are big on aesthetics or visual stimulation, there is a good chance that you’ll have a better time using other Dogecoin casinos.

Aside from Dogecoin, mBit also accepts other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum. So, if you have a stash of digital money lying around, this place is where you should take it.

The lowest possible amount that you can deposit after creating an account is 0.001 BTC or the equivalent value in DOGE, making this online casino beginner-friendly.

The withdrawal limit is at 3 BTC per week, which is more than what other sites allow. So, if you win big, you will have no problems cashing out. Just take note that you will be shouldering the requisite fees, taxes, or processing charges.

When it comes to betting limits, the site implements the standard Responsible Gaming feature which will help you set daily, weekly and monthly caps.

Also, the site will reward you with up to 5 BTC (or Dogecoin equivalency) by matching your first three deposits, whatever cryptocurrency you use. On top of this, you get 300 free spins on slot casino games like Fantasy Part, Brave Viking, and Cherry Fiesta.

If you stick with mBit long enough, you will not regret it. The VIP program that this Dogecoin casino has been giving its loyal players since 2019 is among the best in the industry.

All things considered, few Dogecoin casinos can match - much less surpass - the features that mBit offers. If you can look past the simple website interface, you will see why it deserves the top spot on this list.

Moreover, customer satisfaction has been extremely high since it burst into the online gambling scene, and it’s perfectly clear why when we consider its array of bonuses, rich game library, and convenient crypto banking.

2. BitStarz Casino - An Endless Array of Promotional Offers

Pros

Generous deposit bonus

Excellent reputation

Wide variety of casino games

Frequent promos

Cons

Not available in some regions

Requires identification for new players

Another prominent name in the online gambling community is BitStarz, a Dogecoin gambling site established in the same year as mBit. It is a highly versatile betting platform that can meet the needs of both new and veteran gamblers. Here, we’ll put it into perspective:

With over 3,500 games and slots for you to choose from on this site, you will surely find one that will suit your taste, no matter how discriminating or particular it is.

Its extensive selection includes some of today’s most popular names, including Gold Digger, Legacy of Dead, Triple Dragon, and Buffalo Hunter. You could also play Dogecoin poker or Dogecoin black here if this is more your speed.

Plus, all of the casino games on the site are made by reputable developers like iSoftBet, NetEnt, Betsoft, and Spinominal. You can access them using any mobile device, too, as the platform has been designed to be compatible with smartphones, laptops, computers, and tablets.

The website is elegantly designed, and you can easily find your way around it with a few swipes and clicks. It even has a search button at the top left corner, so you can skip all the other steps and go straight to what you are looking for.

One of the biggest draws of Bitstarz is its impressive collection of promotional offers. You can get hefty reload bonuses, claim up to 200 free spins every Wednesday if you deposit a certain amount, and have the chance to win a Tesla. How convenient is that?

If you are a new player, you won’t be disappointed, either. This Dogecoin casino will double your deposit up to a certain amount and will even throw in 180 free spins. However, you must remember to use them within nine days after your account has been approved. Oh, and you can even claim free spins without having to make a deposit.

These are just some of the many surprises that await you on the site.

To protect its players, BitStarz safeguards all user data using cutting-edge encryption technology. It also does not guarantee anonymity and will ask you to submit a valid ID before letting you play. It means that the registration process is more complicated compared to other websites since you have to upload copies of relevant documents.

If you do not have a problem with this - after all, it’s there to ensure maximum security - then you can count on having a memorable gambling experience on the site.

3. 7Bit Casino - Seamless Gambling Experience

Pros

Animated website interface with engaging graphics

Wide selection of casino games

Responsive customer support

Generous first deposit bonus

Has live dealer games

Cons

Not available in some regions

No live chat customer support

If you are into bright neon lights, sleek designs, and animated graphics, 7Bit Casino is your best option. It’s not all about the engaging aesthetics, though, as it is matched by a solid and seamless Dogecoin gambling experience.

What makes the platform unique is that it provides all these visual treats without sacrificing its loading speed. The games, FAQs, and every other element are just a few clicks away, and you can enjoy your favorite casino games or explore new ones without experiencing any problems.

7Bit has a vast selection of Dogecoin casino games, including slots, table games, and video poker — virtually anything that can come to your mind. Reputable developers like Quickfire, BGaming, Habanero, and Yggdrasil provide the best and most varied gaming experience to players.

Aside from being easy to navigate, the website offers multiple banking options. It supports no less than 15 different options that are instantly processed. Even better, most of them would not charge you for your withdrawals.

Deposits are equally quick and easy, and you can use various cryptocurrencies on top of Dogecoin. If you want to gamble using fiat currency, don’t worry. The website accepts it too.

All you need to create an account is an email address. It means that your identity will be kept secret from other people on the site since you will be playing under a username of your choice.

Once you sign up for the platform, you will get a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits. In addition, you will get 100 free spins.

There are plenty of reasons to keep playing, including reload Dogecoin bonuses, cashback, more complimentary spins, and an endless list of other promotional offers. You can keep the action going without having to risk your own money the whole time.

The smallest wager that you can place is 0.004 BTC or whatever the equivalent value is in fiat or other cryptocurrencies. There is no maximum limit, so you will have to use your best judgment when it comes to betting.

The website uses 128-bit encryption technology and guarantees your security while you are playing on the website. Most of the games have a low house edge, giving you a higher chance to win big compared to some other Dogecoin casinos.

If you run into any problems while on the site, you can easily get in touch with someone from the customer support team. That said, you might have to wait a bit longer for a response than at some other sites, as there’s no live chat support - you can only reach out to them via an email contact form.

4. Cloudbet - Fastest and Most Convenient Payouts

Pros

Instant withdrawals

Convenient registration process

Robust security features

High betting limits

Cons

Does not accept fiat currency

House edge is somewhat average

Not available in some regions

Cloudbet was founded a full year ahead of the other Dogecoin casinos on this list, giving it the opportunity to earn the unofficial title of crypto casino pioneer. Players all over the world can access it, and it is available in at least 11 languages.

This exclusively crypto casino does not accept fiat currency, which limits its customer base a little bit. However, it makes up for this by accepting multiple cryptocurrencies on top of Dogecoin, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether. It is a popular destination for new and experienced players using digital money to place bets.

One of Cloudbet’s many unique features is that it offers fast and convenient withdrawals. You will have to verify your identity the first time you do it, which could take a few days. Nevertheless, all succeeding payouts will be immediate, and you can rest assured that they are secure.

Just make sure that you check the fees they charge before you process these transactions. It varies from one cryptocurrency to another, but it could go as high as 5% of the total amount.

On a brighter note, Dogecoin deposits are also immediate, and you will be able to fund your bets right away. However, you also have to verify the transaction fees so you know what you are getting into before you let go of your digital money.

The betting limits could go as high as 200 BTC, depending on the game that you are playing, while the minimum bet is at 0.001 BTC. The house edge varies from game to game, although it is not bad overall.

If you decide to sign up for this Dogecoin gambling site, you will be greeted with a casino deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC or 40,000 DOGE on your first deposit.

You won’t have to give up any sensitive information during the registration process, which allows you to play safely. However, since you would have to submit a copy of your ID for your first withdrawal, you won’t be gambling in complete anonymity.

Nevertheless, with Cloudbet’s encryption technology, you can rest assured that your data is secure. In addition, Cloudbet keeps all deposits offline using cold storage, which means that it is virtually impossible to hack.

Another thing that is worth mentioning about Cloudbet is that its user interface is highly intuitive and easy to navigate, even for those who are new to the platform. So whether it is your first time to try an online casino or you are a betting veteran, you will enjoy playing on Cloudbet.

Best Dogecoin Casinos Selection Process

With the growing popularity of Dogecoin, more and more online casinos are jumping on the crypto bandwagon. It opens up many possibilities for gamblers all over the world, but it does make their decision-making more complicated.

Fortunately, you can streamline the process if you know what to look for. Here are some of the most important features that you should consider when choosing a Dogecoin casino.

Wide Selection of Casino Games

Aside from the possibility of winning big, one of the most exciting things about Dogecoin casinos is that you get to play a wide variety of casino games. From slots to table games to live dealer entertainment and Dogecoin poker, there’s no end to how these platforms can keep players engaged and invested.

Therefore, good crypto casinos will have a balanced mix of classics like Dogecoin blackjack or roulette and some of the latest games.

Generous Bonus Offers

Virtually all online casinos have bonus offers both for new and existing players. However, there are countless ways for them to do this, including loyalty bonuses, free spins, and welcome bonuses - including a rare but generous no deposit bonus.

Understandably, sifting through all this information can be a bit challenging. The good news is that it offers you a more focused way to trim down your options.

Reliable Banking Methods

Even if a Dogecoin casino has the most extensive selection of games or bonus offers, these would all be for naught if the site does not match it with a reliable cashier service. After all, playing games of chance is a lot of fun, but the whole point of betting is to collect your winnings safely.

Therefore, we make sure that Dogecoin banking is straightforward, as well as that there are alternatives if you decide to use another method.

User-Friendly Interface

The website or app is often the first point of contact between players and Dogecoin casinos. That is why it is important for betting platforms not only to be engaging but easy to navigate as well. This should apply to whatever device you are using.

Customer Support

For some Dogecoin casinos, customer support is an afterthought, which is a mistake. Players need to know that they can easily get in touch with an expert whenever they encounter a problem or just have a question.

Best DOGE Casinos: Frequently Asked Questions

Online casino players - even those who have extensive experience - sometimes need help navigating a website or accessing relevant information. These are some of the burning questions that they often ask, and we have gathered all the answers for you.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that came out in 2013. It started out as a tongue-in-cheek venture that quickly grew into one of the biggest names in the crypto market. Even Elon Musk is raving about it and using it to increase transaction efficiencies.

Is Dogecoin Safe?

Yes, Dogecoin is perfectly safe to use and bet with. It uses blockchain technology similar to Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies, which means that it is almost impossible to hack. What’s more, Dogecoin enjoys one of the highest adoption rates and biggest market capitalization in the industry, so it is very stable and secure.

Is Dogecoin Betting Legal?

It is legal to bet using Dogecoin, and many online casinos accept this cryptocurrency today. As long as you are of legal age and the country or state you are in allows crypto betting, then you should not run into any legal issues.

Why Should I Use Dogecoin?

There are many reasons to use Dogecoin for online gambling. First, it is fully digital, which means that you don’t have to worry about fiat money to process your transactions. Once you have created your account, you can withdraw or deposit directly from your device while your identity remains secure.

In addition, most online casinos offer an exclusive deposit bonus and promotions for Dogecoin users, allowing you to place more wagers without risking your own money.

Are There Any Fees for Dogecoin Transactions?

Most online casinos charge withdrawal and deposit fees, but for Dogecoin, it is usually minimal - sometimes even feeless. To get the exact details, it is best to check out the Terms and Conditions section of the Dogecoin casino that you choose.

How Do I Choose the Best Dogecoin Casino for Me?

Each player has their own preferences, and you must decide which feature is more important for you. Do you want the site with the most bonus offers, or the widest selection of games? Which platform offers the most convenient banking methods?

Once you have answered these and other related questions, you are in a better position to make the right choice and choose one of the top crypto casinos that accept Dogecoin.

How to Get Started

Registration is fairly easy, whatever Dogecoin casino you choose. The steps outlined below are for mBit, but you can expect other sites to have a similar process.

Step 1: Visit the mBit Homepage and Sign Up for Free

Look for the signup form, type your email address and password, then choose Dogecoin from a selection of cryptocurrencies. You can always change the settings once your account is set up, so there is no need to worry about this step.

Step 2: Fill in Your Basic Information

Think of a username and input it along with some basic information.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit and Start Playing!

Remember that you can get up to 5 BTC in Dogecoin casino bonuses and 300 free spins for your first three deposits. Once your account has been funded, you can start placing bets.

Final Thoughts on DOGE Online Casinos

More and more casinos are accepting Dogecoin, but among them, mBit reigns supreme. It offers generous welcome bonus offers to new players, has a wide selection of Dogecoin games, and will reward you with an excellent VIP program if you stay loyal.

Good luck, and see you next time!