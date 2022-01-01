Ranking the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Online

Details

From a niche pursuit has bloomed an extraordinary cultural phenomenon. If you were lucky enough to get on the bitcoin bandwagon early doors, then you're probably a multi-millionaire right now. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency variants have come a long way since then.

These days, you can even gamble using them. It would be super helpful if someone ranked the best bitcoin gambling sites available online, wouldn't it?

Well, that's where this article comes in. Using our own methodology we're going to cut the wheat from the chaff, so you'll know where to deposit (and hopefully) cash out your crypto winnings. It's a whole new world out there reader, and we're here to steer you straight and true.

From our extensive research, we found Bitstarz to be the best overall bitcoin gambling site available. It's an officially licensed, multi-award-winning crypto-only casino that sets itself apart with great design, and unique and exciting promotions.

Lots of different criteria go into making a crypto gambling website better than another. Whether it's a superior bonus program, a variety of games available, or even just the design and usability of the website itself. Keep it locked to find out who we think deserves your crypto-cash.

Quick Look: Top 10 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

In-Depth: Top 10 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Reviewed

1. Bitstarz - Best Overall Bitcoin Gambling Site

Even though Bitstarz is relatively new to the world of bitcoin gambling sites, its already set itself apart from the pack with its exciting and unique bonuses and promotions, stellar design, and a huge variety of games. Almost everything on Bitstarz is top quality providing an excellent online gambling experience.

We're not aware of many bitcoin gambling sites out there that provide some of the unique promotions Bitstarz does. You can even grab yourself a chance to win a Tesla Model 3 if you're feeling particularly lucky. That's a pretty cool incentive to spend your crypto-cash at their casino!

Bitstarz stellar online design and intuitive website complete an overall package that fully deserves its place at the top of this list. It's even won awards for its customer service too, so you'll always feel confident making your wagers even if any issues arise.

Pros:

Fully licensed by Curacao Gaming Commission

Multi-award winning

Unique and exciting bonuses and promotions

Excellent graphics and usability

Cons:

Small fees for some deposit options

2. mBit Casino - Best Variety of Games



Mbit is another relative newcomer to the world of bitcoin gambling sites that proves it's not always experience that rules the roost. Officially licensed by Curacao Gaming Commission and featuring a gigantic selection of games, it deservedly sits at number 2 on our list.

At the time of writing, Mbit features a staggering 3,600+ casino games available for you to sink your teeth into. For a crypto casino, that's currently unmatched and an open invitation to never get bored of what you're playing.

Instant withdrawals featuring 6 different prominent cryptocurrencies (Bitcoins, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Theter.) round out a great bitcoin casino experience that will give any traditional online casino a run for its...crypto.

Pros:

Extensive selection of games

Fully licensed

Instant withdrawals

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

3. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Promotions



7Bit Casino is another online casino licensed by Curacao Gaming Commission that offers a top-tier crypto online gambling experience. Boasting a catalog of over 1200 games and a cool retro arcade style design, it's the excellent range of bitcoin bonuses and promotions that puts 7Bit near the top.

The bonuses begin with a generous welcome package, offering a 100% bonus up to 1.5BC and 100 free spins on first deposit, then 50% up to 1.25BC on the second and third, ending with another generous 100% on the fourth.

Once you've exhausted those, you can check in with their excellent weekly promotions featuring daily cashback, designated free spin days, and Monday reload bonuses. It's enough to make you blush, truly.

Pros:

Great bonuses and promotions

Fully licensed

Cool retro design

Cons:

The desktop website can be crowded and clunky

4. CloudBet - Best for eSports Online Gambling

CloudBet was founded in 2013 and has established itself as an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comprehensive crypto gambling site. As well as featuring casino games, CloudBet also offers a sportsbook and eSports section that accept bitcoin.

If you thought crypto casinos and bitcoin gambling sites seemed new and futuristic, CloudBet pushes the envelope a little more with eSports action too. You can log on and place your bitcoin cash down on a number of popular eSport video game competitions, including FIFA, NBA 2k, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and more.

To top it off, CloudBet features an excellent range of bonuses and promotions to keep the fun going, as well as a clean design and easy-to-use website. It should be noted, however, that some countries will have restricted access to CloudBet and will have to use a VPN. We recommend NordVPN if this applies to you, for an easy-to-use virtual private network experience.

Pros:

Excellent eSport betting opportunities

Good bonuses and promotions

Fully licensed

Cons:

Some countries are restricted and require VPN

5. Slots.LV - Best for Slots Casino Games



What's in a name, truly? Well, when it comes to Slots.LV, everything. As you've probably guessed, Slots.LV excels at offering a vibrant selection of online slots that accept bitcoin. There's a wide variety of major jackpots to be won here that make it an excellent choice for online gambling.

Depositing with bitcoin will net you a 300% bonus of up to $1500, as well as 150% up to $750 on the following 8 deposits. Not bad at all. Beware though, these are subject to 35x wagering requirement. Make sure you check the small print to ensure you're playing the games that count towards it.

Despite lacking a wide range of crypto deposit options (Currently only offering bitcoin and Litecoin) Slots.LV is still very much worth your time, with a fully licensed offering and excellent slots action. Especially if you're into chasing big jackpots.

Pros:

Big slot jackpots to be won

Slots, slots, and more slots

Good BTC deposit bonus

Cons:

Limited to only two crypto deposit options

6. Wild Casino - Best Variety of Crypto Deposit Options

Wild Casino sneaks onto our list at a respectable 6. It features a total of 359 casino games, juicy crypto welcome bonus, and a long-time reputation of online gambling heading all the way back to 1991. It's not as good as an official license, but it demonstrates that people have been using the brand for a long time.

The aforementioned juicy bonus is exclusive for crypto deposits, featuring a 300% bonus of up to $3,000. Although this is certainly nothing to sniff at, the wagering requirements of 45x are a little on the high side. Make sure you're playing the right games if you're looking to cash out early.

Wild Casino really comes out on top with its excellent variety of crypto deposit options. At time of writing, you can deposit using Bitcoin, bitcoin cash, cardano, chainlink, doge, ethereum, lite coin, ripple, tether, and usd coin. Very few other sites offer such an extensive choice.

Pros:

Tons of crypto deposit options

Has been running for a long while

Decent crypto exclusive deposit bonus

Cons:

Not officially licensed

7. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Poker Players

It's not the remix to Ignition, but Ignition itself. At number 7, this 2016 online casino is still quite hot and fresh out the kitchen (I'm sorry) but has quickly risen to prominence as a great destination for poker players, as well as other casino game enthusiasts.

Ignition features some awesome poker tournaments for punters to get stuck into and is largely a poker-centric online casino. However, there's also a huge range of other casino games available and they all accept bitcoin, bitcoin cash, or litecoin. So really, you're spoilt for choice.

The bitcoin exclusive welcome bonus is pretty good too, offering a 150% bonus of up to $1500. The wagering requirements of 25x are also on the low side, allowing you to cash out your bonus quicker.

Pros:

Great poker focus

Low wagering requirements for bonus

Cons:

Limited crypto deposit options

8. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Sportsbook

If you're familiar with the world of online gambling and online casinos, Bovada is definitely a name you will have heard many times before. As well as being one of the traditional online casinos, it also features bitcoin gambling support too.

One of the main draws of Bovada is its great sportsbook offering, allowing crypto gambling options into the world of sports parlays and money lines. As of writing, Bovada offers bets on 30 major and more niche sports worldwide.

Bovada offers a good bitcoin exclusive welcome bonus in the form a 125%, up to $1250. The wagering requirements of only 25x mean you'll be able to get your hands on your winnings quicker if you're lucky.

Pros:

Great sportsbook

Trusted brand

Good welcome bonus with low wagering requirements

Cons:

Limited crypto deposit options

9. Stake.com - Best Design and Usability



The first thing you'll notice about Stake.com is its sleek aesthetic and excellent design. A lot of online casinos fall victim to tacky color schemes and poor design choices, so it's great to see something so easy on the eye.

A pretty glaring omission from Stake.com is a welcome bonus. This is the only crypto gambling site on the list that doesn't include one. But don't let that alter your decision to sign-up too much. Stake.com still features a range of impressive promotions including $1million dollar giveaways to lucky users.

Stake.com also features a pretty decent sportsbook, with exclusive promotions tied to its EPL soccer club Watford F.C. I suppose this technically makes it the best bitcoin gambling site for Watford fans, but I reckon that's a pretty small niche to cover.

Pros:

Awesome design

Sleek aesthetic

Excellent crypto deposit options

Cons:

No welcome bonus

10. Red Dog Casino - Best Mobile Bitcoin Casino

Red Dog Casino is another big name in the online gambling world, with a proven pedigree in the realm of more traditional online casinos. But that doesn't mean it has nothing to offer for bitcoin gambling, on the contrary.

Offering an exclusive 20% on top of an already 225% welcome bonus for bitcoin deposits, there's no reason for crypto gambling heads not to give it a try. You can also deposit here with Litecoin and Ethereum too if so inclined.

The main reason it makes our list is for its clean and easy-to-use mobile website, which offers a great option for crypto gambling on the go.

Pros:

Big name, trusted brand

Decent exclusive bitcoin deposit bonus

Good mobile site

Cons:

Only 3 cryptocurrency deposit options

How We Formulated Our List: What Makes a Bitcoin Gambling Site the Best?

Bitcoin Payment Options

It seems obvious, but it's important to make it clear. The most necessary marker for a bitcoin gambling site is that it accepts bitcoin. Furthermore, the more cryptocurrency payment options, the better. Online casinos that deal exclusively in crypto deposits will naturally feature higher on the list.

Promotions and Bonuses

The fact bitcoin casinos are now a fairly saturated industry means they need to work harder to set themselves apart. There's no better way of doing that than with top-quality promotions and awesome bonuses. Some sites will offer genuinely exciting and unique promotions. However, some websites will hook you in with attractive-looking bonus packages that have huge roll-over requirements attached. Not ideal. We'll tell you what's worth your time and crypto and what isn't.

Licensing

Licensing can provide peace of mind to anyone who is new to the world of online casinos or concerned about safety. However, not all good bitcoin gambling sites will be licensed. There are some websites that get along just fine and are built on trust and reputation. However, given the choice, we think it bodes well to have this particular stamp of approval.

Game Variety

We're not saying a crypto casino has to have a Netflix-level catalog, but you know. The more the merrier. It's helpful and fun for the user to be able to play different styles of the same game, or even different experiences such as live tables vs computer-generated.

Design and User Experience

A bitcoin casino and gambling site can have a range of games and excellent bonuses, but if it looks and runs poorly it's just not going to make the cut. Intuitive website design is important, dead links and awkward functionality can turn a fun experience into an irritating one, quickly. If it looks pretty, well that's a bonus too.

A Guide to Bitcoin Gambling and Bitcoin Casinos

Are bitcoin gambling sites safe to use?

Generally, yes. It's always best to do your research before registering online. Reading an article like ours is a great start. We'll arm you with the appropriate knowledge to make a decision that sits well with you.

How quick are crypto deposit and withdrawal options compared to traditional ones?

Quick. Lightning quick. Barry Allen levels of speed. That's one of the reasons they have become such a popular option for online gambling in general. Often you can withdraw your crypto winnings instantly. Make sure to check the exact online casino that you use though, as sometimes there are slower exceptions.

What about withdrawing my crypto back to my bank account?

Liquidating your crypto and the speed it reaches your bank account depends entirely on your choice of crypto wallet and your bank account. Generally, it takes a couple of days at least.

Are crypto casino games different from traditional casino games?

Yes and no. Crypto offers different and exclusive types of bonuses and winnings, but the way the games play will be identical to their traditional counterparts.

Does it cost money to deposit using crypto?

It depends on the online casino in question, but generally, the answer is no. If ever in doubt, make sure to check the website's specific terms and conditions.

Conclusion: Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

The online gambling world is waking up to the benefits of bitcoin gambling sites. Whatever the eventual future of cryptocurrency, it appears at least for now that crypto casinos and bitcoin gambling sites are here to stay.

Our research placed Bitstarz as the best overall bitcoin gambling site for a number of reasons. It features unique and exciting bonuses and promotions, impeccable website design, a range of cryptocurrency deposit options, and a ton of game variety.

What you consider the best may be different based on your personal preferences. We just want to make sure you're armed with all the information you need to make the best decision for you.

Follow the Steps Below to Sign up to Bitstarz

Hit the sign-up button on the top right of the website

Enter your personal details and email address

Check your email for a link to verify your account

Click the link and enjoy your special welcome bonus and get playing!