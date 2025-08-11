Child Support Services Available through Chickasaw Nation

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media August 11, 2025

August is Child Support Awareness Month. During this month, the Chickasaw Nation aims to highlight the importance of child support and the crucial need for providing financial support to ensure the well-being of First American children.

Chickasaw Nation Child Support Services (CNCSS) provides child support assistance to Chickasaw citizens, Choctaw members and First Americans from federally recognized tribes within the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations.

“You may not need child support, but I guarantee you know someone who does,” Robert Harrison, finance and support services manager for CNCSS, said.

The program can aid in establishing paternity for minor children through genetic testing and legal processes, as well as establishing a child support order once paternity is established. Harrison said CNCSS can also enforce existing child support orders. The program aims to help parents succeed by providing child support services at no charge.

“This is a cost-free program,” Harrison said. “Some people don’t realize that.”

CNCSS, through its Tribal Enforcement Payment Project (TEPP), also assists incarcerated parents upon release by providing referrals to employment and education resources and monitoring the success of resuming child support payments.

“It takes a whole village sometimes to help bring a child up,” Harrison said. “There are many Chickasaw Nation programs we help parents connect with and they can utilize.”

Harrison said CNCSS often works with Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services to ensure parents utilizing child support services are aware of the healthy, affordable food options available for their First American children. Additionally, CNCSS will help parents engage in other programs offered by the Chickasaw Nation, such as children’s camps and youth clothing grants.

Harrison said people interested in receiving assistance from CNCSS can easily apply online at Chickasaw.net/ChildSupport.

Applicants are asked to provide copies of birth certificates and Social Security cards for all children. Additionally, a Certificate Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) is required for all children and parents, if available. Court orders, divorce decrees, guardianship orders and paternity affidavits may also be needed, if applicable.

Interested parties can contact the office directly at (580) 436-3419 and request a paper application be mailed to them.

Harrison said CNCSS welcomes walk-ins and phone calls. Appointments are not required.

