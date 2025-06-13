Already published article editing request

fbpx
Lawmakers Push To Expand Tribal Food Sovereignty Program

June 12, 2025 Chez Oxendine, Tribal Business News
U.S. Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) plan to introduce bipartisan legislation today to permanently expand tribal control over a program that provides food assistance to nearly 650,000 tribal members.
Currents

Church Play Depicting Navajo Medicine Man Causes an Uproar on Navajo Nation

June 13, 2025 Levi Rickert Currents 142
Citizens of the Navajo Nation have expressed outrage over the depiction of Navajo spirituality in a play performed at The Door Gallup Christian Church in Gallup, New Mexico, on May 29, 2025. Videos of the performance, shared on TikTok, have since garnered millions of views.
Opinion

“One Beautiful Bill” Would Be a Tragic Setback for Indian Country

June 10, 2025 Kevin J. Allis Opinion 5210
Guest Opinion. The name “One Beautiful Bill” might sound harmless, charming, even, but for Indian Country, its passage would be nothing short of a policy earthquake. Behind the rhetoric of fiscal responsibility and government streamlining lies a sweeping assault on the foundational programs that uphold tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and the bare minimum of equitable federal support that Native Nations have fought to establish over generations.

Federal Courts Left (Not) to Protect Sacred Sites

June 09, 2025 Professor Victoria Sutton Opinion 2302
The U.S. Supreme Court is asked to review federal legal questions when they are in conflict between federal circuit courts, or it is an issue that is important. So you cannot simply appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, rather you ask them if they will review a legal issue for an opinion with a petition for a writ of certiorari.
Sovereignty

MacArthur Foundation Launches Native Self-Determination Program, Pledges Expanded Support

June 12, 2025 Tribal Business News Staff Sovereignty 675
The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the United States with an endowment of more than $8 billion, said today that it launched a Native self-determination program, committing to increase funding and deepen partnerships with Indigenous communities.

In Runoff Triumph, David Sickey Elected Chairman of Coushatta Tribe

June 10, 2025 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 1138
David Sickey has been elected Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana following a decisive victory in Saturday’s runoff election against Crystal Williams. A former Chairman who served from 2017 to 2021, Sickey returns to lead the Tribe after a campaign marked by high voter turnout and strong community engagement.
Education

Mohawk Students File Legal Suit Over Changes Impacting Access to Federal Financial Aid

June 12, 2025 Kaili Berg Education 1238
Mohawk students from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe have filed a legal complaint in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of New York, challenging recent federal changes that limit their access to college financial aid.

Trump Administration Proposes Deep Cuts to Tribal College Funding, Threatening Their Survival

June 05, 2025 Levi Rickert Education 6342
The Trump administration is proposing a drastic reduction in funding for tribal colleges and universities—nearly a 90% cut—that could force most, if not all, of these institutions to shut down.
Arts & Entertainment

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to Open New Exhibition: Section 14 – The Untold Story

June 13, 2025 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 78
The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is proud to announce the opening of a powerful new exhibition, Section 14 – The Untold Story , on June 14, 2025, in the Changing Gallery at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, located within the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza.

Actor Jonathan Joss, Voice of John Redcorn, Killed in Texas Shooting

June 04, 2025 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 4403
Actor Jonathan Joss (Comanche/White Mountain Apache) was fatally shot near his former home in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, June 1. Best known for voicing John Redcorn in the animated series King of the Hill and for his role as Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation, Joss had stopped to check his mail. He was 59.
Health

United American Indian Involvement Temporarily Closes Due to Los Angeles Protests

June 11, 2025 Levi Rickert

Diné Professor Named to First Endowed Professorship in Population Health at University of New Mexico

June 11, 2025 Native News Online Staff
Environment

Interior Department Announces Over $119 Million for Abandoned Coal Mine Reclamation

June 04, 2025 Native News Online Staff Environment 1691
The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced the availability of more than $119 million in fiscal year 2025 grant funding to support the reclamation of abandoned coal mines across the country. These Abandoned Mine Land (AML) fee-based grants, authorized under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 and administered by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), will support 24 coal-producing states and two tribal programs in restoring former mine sites.

Osage Minerals Council Celebrates the Final Dismissal of Hayes II Litigation

May 24, 2025 Native News Online Staff Environment 2785
The Osage Minerals Council proudly announces the final dismissal of the Hayes II litigation, ending nearly a decade-long legal battle that posed a serious threat to oil and gas production within the Osage Mineral Estate. Originally filed in 2016, the case challenged the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ (BIA) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review of two mineral leases. On May 5, 2025, the Federal District Court issued a judgment officially dismissing the case.