fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Next on Native Bidaské: Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery

Tags

Details

This week on Native Bidaské, Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) interviews Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Chairman John Lowery.

Lowery discusses the long journey of the Lumbee Tribe toward federal recognition.

After 137 years of seeking full federal recognition, the tribe last week became the 575th federally recognized tribe.

Federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe came through the National Defense Authorization Act. A provision was included in the defense bill passed by the House and Senate this month and signed into law by President Donald Trump last Thursday.

For several years, the Lumbee Tribe faced resistance from a few tribes in its effort to gain federal recognition.

Lowery also discusses his feelings regarding that resistance.

Watch Native Bidaské on Native News Online:

 

More Stories Like This

Native News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Merry Christmas 2025
Navajo Man Faces Vehicular Homicide Charge After Child Killed at Navajo Nation Christmas Parade

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. 

At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day.

Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity.

That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable.

Levi headshotThe stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended.

Stand with Warrior Journalism today.

Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher

 
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].