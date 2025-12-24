Next on Native Bidaské: Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2025

This week on Native Bidaské, Native News Online Editor Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) interviews Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Chairman John Lowery.

Lowery discusses the long journey of the Lumbee Tribe toward federal recognition.

After 137 years of seeking full federal recognition, the tribe last week became the 575th federally recognized tribe.

Federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe came through the National Defense Authorization Act. A provision was included in the defense bill passed by the House and Senate this month and signed into law by President Donald Trump last Thursday.

For several years, the Lumbee Tribe faced resistance from a few tribes in its effort to gain federal recognition.

Lowery also discusses his feelings regarding that resistance.

Watch Native Bidaské on Native News Online:

Date: Friday, Dec. 26, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. PT

Streaming on: YouTube and the Native News Online website

