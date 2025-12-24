Chumash Tribe’s Project Pink Raises $10,083 for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Breast Imaging Center

Details By Native News Online Staff December 24, 2025

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated $10,083 to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, supporting breast health services including ultrasound screenings, mammography and biopsies.

The donation was raised through Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Throughout the month, the resort’s eateries sold pink-themed food and beverages, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the campaign.

This year, the effort raised $5,041.50, which was matched dollar for dollar by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, bringing the total donation to $10,083. The Breast Imaging Center is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

“We are delighted to be the beneficiary of the Chumash Foundation's Project Pink campaign,” said Arie Dejong, vice president for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Therapy Services. “These funds will support breast health and awareness in our community. The team at the Breast Care Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital thanks the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for this wonderful honor.”

Project Pink is led by Chumash Casino Resort chefs, who create specialty desserts and treats for the campaign. This year’s offerings included familiar favorites such as chocolate molds shaped like shoes and purses, along with new items like cherry blossom coconut cake, raspberry orange panna cotta, cherry limeade cupcakes and chocolate raspberry cookies.

“Our annual Project Pink campaign is a reflection of our tribe’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our community,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are honored to stand alongside the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and proud that every pink dessert and snack sold helped raise breast cancer awareness.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of early detection and screening, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, located at 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, offers services including 3D digital mammography, whole breast ultrasound screening, ultrasound-guided and stereotactic biopsies, DEXA bone density scanning and more. Appointments can be made by calling 805-681-6459.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to organizations and schools locally and nationwide through its long-standing charitable giving programs.

