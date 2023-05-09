fbpx
On This Week In Native News: Natives Raise Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Across the U.S.

Details

"People are treating us like we're invisible in our own homeland. It's time for that to stop,” Madolyn Wesaw said.

 

Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call
Currents

Arlando Teller (Navajo) Formally Sworn In as Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at US-DOT

May 09, 2023 Levi Rickert Currents 585
WASHINGTON — Surrounded by relatives and friends, including Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, Arlando Teller, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation, was formally sworn-in as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s first-ever assistant secretary for Tribal Affairs on Monday afternoon.
Opinion

It Doesn’t Appear Oklahoma Gov. Stitt (Cherokee) Was “Raised Indian”

May 08, 2023 Levi Rickert Opinion 9700
Opinion. The recent veto by Oklahoma Governor Kevn Stitt of a bill that protects the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during graduation ceremonies drew some raised eyebrows throughout Indian Country this past week.

An Open Letter to Tribes Participating in the Yellowstone Buffalo “Hunt”

May 08, 2023 Jaedin Medicine Elk Opinion 4115
Opinion. The wild buffalo of Yellowstone Country are being considered for Endangered Species Act protection. Their population is not doing well. But, it seems the native hunters who come to kill them don’t care — it’s all about us tribes and our treaties, not the buffalo.
Sovereignty

Odawa Tribe in West Michigan Continues Fight for Federal Recognition

May 09, 2023 Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance Sovereignty 44
A state-recognized Anishinaabek tribe in West Michigan says it has been “poring over historic documentation” in the last several months to make a stronger case to the federal government for recognition.

A New Online Tool Will Let Native Americans Search for Relatives Who Attended Indian Boarding Schools

May 06, 2023 Jenna Kunze Sovereignty 5626
TULAILIP, Wash.—The Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) plans to launch a website this summer that will allow Native Americans to search for information on relatives who attended Indian boarding schools.
Education

Little Priest Tribal College Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant

May 09, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 544
Little Priest Tribal College (LPTC), located in Winnebago, Nebraska, received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Equity for Excellence (EES) for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Donates $2.7 million to Sherman Indian High School for Career Pathways Program

April 22, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 1547
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians granted $2.7 million to the Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California. The grant is part of the tribe’s ongoing commitment to support the school’s comprehensive career technical education program.
Arts & Entertainment

Larissa Fasthorse Becomes First Native American Woman Playwright on Broadway

May 03, 2023 Stacy Thacker Arts & Entertainment 3884
Larrisa Fasthorse found her voice and her superpower through being a playwright.

Tens of Thousands Attend Gathering of Nations, World's Largest Powwow

May 01, 2023 Darren Thompson Arts & Entertainment 6201
ALBUQUERQUE— The Gathering of Nations (GON) Powwow hosted its 40th annual event this weekend to crowds in the tens of thousands.
Health

In California’s Capital, Hundreds Gather to Raise Awareness of Missing and Murdered Relatives

May 06, 2023 Cyrus Norcross

Yurok Tribe to Deploy Drones in Search for MMIP in Northern California

May 05, 2023 Chez Oxendine
Environment

California Tribe Teams Up with State, Federal Agencies to Protect Endangered Salmon

May 08, 2023 Native News Online Staff Environment 612
A California Tribe is officially teaming up with the state and a federal agency to restore endangered salmon populations in the state’s northern region.

Wadena County Dismisses Remaining Charges Against Winona LaDuke in Line 3 Case

May 05, 2023 Darren Thompson Environment 2225
WADENA, Minn.—On Thursday, Wadena County dismissed all charges against activist Winona LaDuke for her role in protests against Enbridge’s Line 3 Expansion Oil Pipeline Project in Minnesota.