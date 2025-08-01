Sen. Murkowski Introduces Legislation to Support Native Children & Families

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, has released a comprehensive draft bill designed to improve the well-being and future opportunities of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children.

The discussion draft builds on the findings and recommendations of The Way Forward—the final report of the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, published in February 2024.

Established through bipartisan legislation co-led by Senator Murkowski and former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, the Commission undertook a thorough review of the challenges and strengths of Native children and families. Through public hearings and site visits across the country, the Commission developed recommendations for more effective service delivery, better data collection, and culturally grounded programming—creating a blueprint for meaningful legislative action.

This discussion draft is an important step in turning the recommendations of the Commission on Native Children into action to support our Native children, youth, and families. I’m proud to put forward a draft legislative package with the opportunity for further collaboration with stakeholders. I look forward to hearing from Tribal leaders, advocates, and non-profits supporting Native families as we work to improve policies that directly impact their communities,” Sen. Murkowski said.

The proposed legislation tackles a broad range of issues, including child welfare, justice, health (physical, behavioral, and environmental), housing and homelessness, education, child care, and improved research and data infrastructure.

