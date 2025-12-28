Artificial Intelligence Impacts the Art and Science of Dentistry - Part 1

Details By Jessica A. Rickert, DDS December 28, 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a relatively recent tool developed by computer experts. What is it? Here are some definitions to begin with.

Intelligence

The word comes from the Latin intelligentia, meaning “to understand.”

Learning

Learning is the complex acquisition and retention of facts, information, and abilities, along with the capacity to recall them for future use. Learning involves analyzing data, recognizing patterns, and making decisions.

Animals also exhibit intelligence. Examples of animal intelligence include tool use and cognitive abilities such as understanding commands. Instinct, by contrast, is a natural inclination toward particular behaviors that are programmed by genes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI uses technologies that allow machines to perform complex learning tasks. AI systems can analyze data, recognize patterns, reason, solve problems, and make decisions.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI)

GAI can create original content—such as text, images, audio, software code, and video—in response to user prompts. GAI relies on algorithms trained on large datasets to produce new data.

Dr. Jessica A. Rickert

Machine Learning (ML)

Machine learning is the ability of computers to learn from stored data and make decisions without being explicitly programmed by humans.

Neural Networks

A computer neural network is modeled after the human brain, with its many neurons and synapses. It consists of connected units called “nodes.”

Signals are transmitted between nodes through algorithms that imitate aspects of human learning.

Algorithm

In mathematics and computer science, an algorithm is a finite sequence of mathematically rigorous instructions, written as computer code. Algorithms are used to perform computations and solve problems.

Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer (ChatGPT)

ChatGPT analyzes data and uses patterns from previous outputs to generate human-like communication.

Dr. Jessica A. Rickert is a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. A graduate of the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, in 1975, she became for the first female Native American dentist.

