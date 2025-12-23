Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes into Parade in Kayenta on Navajo Nation, Killing 1 & Injuring 3 Others

Details By Levi Rickert December 23, 2025

A suspected drunk driver drove into a parade in Kayenta on the Navajo Nation on Monday, striking bystanders who were awaiting the beginning of the event. One child died from injuries sustained in the crash, and three others were injured, tribal authorities said.

Navajo Nation police said the driver entered the Kayenta Township Christmas Parade route and struck participants and spectators before the vehicle was stopped.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., before the parade began.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, authorities said. The driver was taken into custody, though officials did not immediately release the person’s name or announce formal charges.

A 3-year-old boy died as a result of the crash. Three others were injured and taken for medical treatment. Authorities did not immediately release details about the severity of their injuries.

The parade was part of a community celebration and drew families and children along the route.

Witnesses described panic and confusion as people ran for safety and first responders rushed in to aid the injured.

“No one should have to experience tragedy during a season meant for love and togetherness,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a statement. “I ask everyone across the Navajo Nation to please be careful, look out for one another, and take steps to prevent drinking and driving.”

Navajo Nation police said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information or video related to the crash to contact authorities.

Tribal leaders condemned the incident and reiterated warnings about the dangers of impaired driving, particularly during public gatherings.

Navajo Nation Police Department, Navajo Nation Emergency Medical Services, Kayenta Township Fire Department, Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations Kayenta District and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Township officials said further inquiries should be directed to the Navajo Nation Police Department as the investigation continues. Police continue to investigate the incident. The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released. Various law enforcement and first responders assisted in the accident, including the Navajo Nation Police Department, Navajo Nation Emergency Medical Services, Kayenta Township Fire Department, Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations Kayenta District and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

