fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Court Orders North Dakota to Restore Native Voting Power Without Delay

Tags

Details

A North Dakota court has affirmed the voting rights of the state's Native Americans yesterday. 

After North Dakota elected officials failed to redraw state electoral maps to ensure Native Americans are not denied a fair opportunity to elect state legislators, the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota ordered fair maps into place that will end the unlawful dilution of votes cast by Native Americans. In the same order, the court also denied the North Dakota Legislature's latest attempts to delay implementation of new state legislative maps. 

The order was issued as part of a case challenging the North Dakota Legislature's 2021 redistricting plan filed by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, the Spirit Lake Tribe and Tribal members from both Tribes. The new court-ordered map is the same redistricting plan proposed by the Tribes to the Legislature during the 2021 redistricting process, which the Legislature refused to adopt.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning. 

"The court properly recognized the voting strength of our tribal members must not be diluted," Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chair Jamie Azure said in a statement." When I testified in favor of a fair redistricting plan to the members of the Legislature during the 2021 redistricting process, my words were ignored. It is unfortunate that litigation was required in order for a lawful plan to be put in place."

In November, the court found that the 2021 North Dakota Legislative District map dilutes votes cast by Native Americans in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Instead of using the opportunity provided by the court to draw a fair map, state officials filed legal motions seeking to delay the court order and to leave the discriminatory maps in place for 2024. As a result, despite receiving more time than courts typically provide to fix unlawful maps, the state missed the deadline to propose a remedial plan of its own. 

"For so many years, generation after generation, Native people have had to defend their right to vote in North Dakota," Spirit Lake Tribal Chair Lonna J. Street said in a statement. "This court order marks a milestone closer to the day when Native people participate in redistricting and in elections as equals to our non-Native neighbors."

The Native American Rights Fund (NARF), Campaign Legal Center (CLC), and The Law Office of Bryan L. Sells represent the plaintiffs in their suit. Tim Purdon of Robins Kaplan LLP represents the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe.

"The tribal plaintiffs' hard-fought victory means Native American voters in North Dakota will be able vote in fairly and lawfully drawn legislative districts in this year's elections," NARF Staff Attorney Michael Carter said in a statement.

More Stories Like This

Oklahoma State University Receives $3.5M for Indigenous Foodways and Health Initiative.
Follow Good Safety Practices with Summer Fun
Op-Ed Guidelines
Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Astronaut Nicole Mann, 1st Native Woman in Space, on LIVE Video Call

Native Perspective.  Native Voices.  Native News. 

We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers.  We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you.

 
About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online StaffEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at [email protected].

Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet/Nimíipuu) Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Golden Globes Award

January 08, 2024 Native News Online Staff
Breaking News. History was made on Sunday night when Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet and Nimíipuu) became the first Indigenous person to win a Golden Globe. She won the award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Currents

Navajo Nation President Nygren to Give People's State of the Navajo Address Today

January 09, 2024 Native News Online Staff Currents 263
One day before the first anniversary of Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren's presidency over the nation's largest tribal nation, he will deliver the People's State of the Navajo Nation address. The 37-year-old president will speak before members of the Navajo Nation Council, the Navajo Nation Supreme Court, and the general public.
Opinion

If Medicine Can Save Your Life, Why Wouldn’t You Take It?

January 08, 2024 Levi Rickert Opinion 724
Opinion. In recent weeks, national headlines have told of the upsurge in Covid-19 cases. Experts tell us Covid is now a societal norm. Much like the common cold or winter flu, there will be seasonal upswings in Covid cases.

Cross Deputization: An Indispensable Tool of Tribal Sovereignty

January 07, 2024 Chuck Hoskin Jr Opinion 2069
Guest Opinon. In the early ‘90s, long before anyone ever heard of McGirt , Cherokee Nation signed its first cross-deputization agreement. That powerful act of tribal sovereignty has served us, and all of our friends and neighbors, well ever since.
Sovereignty

South Dakota City Asks Oglala Sioux Tribe to Waive Sovereign Immunity to Fulfill Records Request

January 08, 2024 Elyse Wild Sovereignty 2594
The City of Martin, South Dakota, wants the Oglala Sioux Tribe to either waive its sovereign immunity or pay an unknown amount of attorneys and administrative fees upfront to receive public records related to the city’s new redistricting map.

Coalition of Large Tribes Supports Navajo Nation’s Objections to NASA Sending Human Remains to the Moon

January 05, 2024 Native News Online Staff Sovereignty 3535
The Coalition of Large Tribes, an organization representing more than 50 tribes with reservations of 100,000 acres or more, si gned on to the Navajo Nation’s request for consultation before NASA sends human remains to the moon.
Education

Northeastern State University Partners with Soon-to-Close Bacone College to Provide Seamless Transfer for Students

December 23, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 1359
Bacone College that has a student body of 65 percent Native Americans will suspend its Spring 2024 semester because of financial difficulties. To assist students to avoid an interruption in their educational journeys, Northeastern State University (NSU), located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is offering a seamless transfer of credits for Bacone College students.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Offers Free Tuition for Members of Federally Recognized Wisconsin Tribes

December 18, 2023 Native News Online Staff Education 3557
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will now cover the full cost of an undergraduate degree and tuition for certain graduate students who are Wisconsin residents and also enrolled members of a federally recognized Wisconsin Tribe beginning fall of 2024.
Arts & Entertainment

Native American-Led Projects Get $4.5 Million from the National Endowment for the Humanities

January 09, 2024 Native News Online Staff Arts & Entertainment 202
More than 20 Native American-led humanities projects are among the latest awardees of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) $33.8 million fund.

Pulitzer Prize Winning Diné Artist Raven Chacon Exhibit Opens February 24 at the Hardwood Museum of Art

January 08, 2024 Kaili Berg Arts & Entertainment 1113
Next month, the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos, New Mexico, will open Raven Chacon: Three Songs, an exhibition bringing together three of the artist's projects that pay tribute to Indigenous women through sound, video, and visual arts.
Health

With Government Help Lacking, Volunteers Scramble to Help Indigenous Victims of Health Care Fraud

January 05, 2024 SHONDIIN SILVERSMITH, Arizona Mirror

Native Americans Have Second Highest Skin Cancer Rate, New Study Says

January 05, 2024 Kaili Berg
Environment

Tribally-Led Bison, Grassland Restoration Efforts Get $1.5 Million

January 09, 2024 Elyse Wild Environment 227
Bison and grassland ecosystem restoration efforts in Tribal communities are getting a $1.5 million boost from the federal government.

Why More Than 60 Indigenous Nations Oppose the Line 5 Oil Pipeline

January 03, 2024 Anita Hofschneider, Grist Environment 1639
The Line 5 oil pipeline that snakes through Wisconsin and Michigan won a key permit this month : pending federal studies and approvals, Canada-based Enbridge Energy will build a new section of pipeline and tunnel underneath the Great Lakes despite widespread Indigenous opposition. You may not have heard of Line 5, but over the next few years, the controversy surrounding the 645-mile pipeline is expected to intensify.