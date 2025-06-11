Calling all former Brainerd Indian School Students! We would love to add your story to our archives.

- Details
- By The Nature Conservancy Whitney Preserve
-
- The Whitney Preserve of The Nature Conservancy is calling all former Brainerd Indian School students who attended the school during its operational years from 1946-1999 for the purpose of documenting your stories. Former teachers and staff are encouraged to share their stories.
- Of special urgency are students who attended the school prior to 1970, when the previous Brainerd Indian School faculty moved to Alberton, Montana to establish a new school, Northwest Indian Bible School.
- Students who attended Brainerd Indian School prior to 1970 are getting up in years and time is not on our side. We need your story. • Your time will be compensated. You may remain anonymous if desired.
Contact:
WHITNEY NATURE CONSERVANCY ARCHIVIST and LEAD RESEARCHER:
- Rai Combs—Tsimshian
University of Montana Graduate Student 2025
574-360-5415
RESEARCH ASSISTANT:
- Laurie Beare—Rosebud Sioux Tribe Brainerd Indian School Alumni 1966-1971
406-239-2890
The Nature Conservancy
Whitney Preserve
28077 Cascade Road
Hot Springs, SD 57747
