fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter

Calling all former Brainerd Indian School Students! We would love to add your story to our archives.

Details
  • The Whitney Preserve of The Nature Conservancy is calling all former Brainerd Indian School students who attended the school during its  operational years from 1946-1999 for the purpose of documenting your  stories. Former teachers and staff are encouraged to share their stories. 
  • Of special urgency are students who attended the school prior to 1970, when the previous Brainerd Indian School faculty moved to Alberton,  Montana to establish a new school, Northwest Indian Bible School. 
  • Students who attended Brainerd Indian School prior to 1970 are  getting up in years and time is not on our side. We need your story. Your time will be compensated. You may remain anonymous if desired. 

Contact: 

WHITNEY NATURE CONSERVANCY  ARCHIVIST and LEAD RESEARCHER: 

  • Rai Combs—Tsimshian  

University of Montana Graduate Student 2025  

[email protected] 

574-360-5415

RESEARCH ASSISTANT: 

  • Laurie Beare—Rosebud Sioux Tribe Brainerd Indian School Alumni 1966-1971 

[email protected] 

406-239-2890 

 

The Nature Conservancy 

Whitney Preserve 

28077 Cascade Road 

Hot Springs, SD 57747 

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions

At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.

The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.

Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.

This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.

We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.

Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.

Levi headshotThe stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.

Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.

Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher

 
 