Navajo Nation Speaker Curley and Council Delegate Dr. Nez Join Education Leaders to Address Federal Budget Cuts

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 23, 2025

On Tuesday, June 17, Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Council Delegate Dr. Andy Nez met with representatives from the Department of Diné Education (DODE), Diné Bi Oltá School Board Association (DBOSBA), and the BIA Navajo Region to develop a unified response to the Bureau of Indian Education’s recent “Dear Tribal Leader” letter.

The meeting, held at Greyhills Academy High School, brought together key stakeholders from DODE, the BIA Navajo Region, the Bureau of Indian Education, and leaders of tribally controlled schools.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Speaker Curley emphasized the need for vigilance in opposing federal budget cuts and staffing reductions that threaten the education of Navajo students.

“These challenges aren’t new—we saw them coming,” Curley said. “We need collaboration. We must come together and advocate for our federal partners whose hands are tied and who can’t lobby for themselves.”

The Trump administration’s proposed FY 2026 budget includes a $187 million cut to BIE construction funding—part of a broader $617 million reduction across BIA programs.

Tribal leaders have voiced strong opposition to the proposed cuts, warning that they would disproportionately harm Native American students and communities, potentially leading to school closures, fewer educational offerings, and limited student services.

“Although these cuts aren’t final, we must continue to advocate with Congress,” Curley added. “These funds are critical for upgrading our school facilities, and we’re already operating under limited resources. Now, they’re proposing even less.”

She called for a unified approach to advocacy: “We need a united voice and shared priorities.”

Council Delegate Dr. Nez highlighted his ongoing collaboration with DODE, DBOSBA, and local school officials in response to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s April 14 letter, which announced a new round of Tribal Consultations.

These consultations are part of Executive Order 14210, titled “Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Workforce Optimization Initiative,” which seeks to improve federal operations while honoring trust and treaty responsibilities.

Dr. Nez stressed the value of meeting with tribal nations directly in their communities to better understand local challenges.

“I enjoy visiting with my communities. When you sit at people’s tables and hear their stories, you gain real insight,” he said. “We’ve submitted a request to the U.S. Department of the Interior to hold a consultation here on the Navajo Nation. As the only tribal nation with its own area office, that should be achievable.”

He also underscored the importance of internal unity among Navajo education stakeholders when responding to federal actions.

“If we stay caught up in internal disagreements, we risk letting something harmful come from the federal government. We can’t miss any opportunity to respond,” he said.

Dr. Nez concluded by sharing that a resolution outlining the Navajo Nation’s formal position on the April 14 letter has been submitted to the Office of Legislative Counsel. The proposed legislation is scheduled for review at the upcoming Naabik’íyáti’ Committee meeting on June 26, 2025.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher