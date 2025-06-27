Schatz, Heinrich, Wyden Slam GOP Tax Bill for Slashing Tribal Energy Program and Clean Energy Credits

Details By Native News Online Staff June 27, 2025

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), vice chairman of the Indian Affairs Committee, Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), ranking member on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), ranking member of the Finance Committee, released the following statement on Republicans’ proposed budget reconciliation bill that harms Tribal communities:

“As extreme heat strains the grid and leaves thousands without power, Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would hike costs and worsen energy shortages. Their plan slashes investments in the new energy sources we need to meet demand and keep prices down.

“The bill is particularly harmful to Tribal Nations, pulling the rug out from under projects that would strengthen their energy sovereignty and power local communities. Together, the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and our Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits have cleared pathways and removed significant barriers for Tribes to finance and build their own resilient energy infrastructure. More than 100 Tribes have advocated to protect these programs, which are already creating high-quality jobs, increasing energy security, and building economic opportunity in Indian Country and across the nation. We are also committed to taking additional steps to level the playing field for Tribal communities and cut the red tape that has limited their access to these energy programs.

“The Big, Beautiful Betrayal isn't about energy dominance or making life affordable for working families. It’s about cutting essential programs that benefit people from all walks of life to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.”

More than 100 Tribes have signed onto letters written to Vice Chairman Schatz, Ranking Member Heinrich, and Ranking Member Wyden expressing the importance of the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and the clean energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to empowering Tribal energy development.

The letters are available here.

