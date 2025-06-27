fbpx
facebook app symbol  twitter  linkedin  instagram 1
Donate Get Newsletter
Donate Get Newsletter
 

Coming Home to Birth

Tags

Details

ANCHORAGE — On Feb. 12, 2023, Chante Tran (Yup’ik) awoke in the middle of the night to an unmistakable sensation. She rolled out of bed and grabbed a cloth to stem the flow of amniotic fluid between her legs — her water had broken. It was time to meet her baby.

More Stories Like This

Native News Online Editor Selected for Prestigious Health Journalism Fellowship
Q&A: 'Statistical Unmarked Graves' — How Data Erasure Masks Native American Deaths
Expanded Radiation Compensation Act Could Increase Payments to SW Tribal Members
Mark Cruz, a citizen of the Klamath Tribes, Sworn in as Senior Advisor to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

About The Author
Elyse Wild
Author: Elyse WildEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Senior Health Editor
Elyse Wild is Senior Health Editor for Native News Online, where she leads coverage of health equity issues including mental health, environmental health, maternal mortality, and the overdose crisis in Indian Country. Her award-winning journalism has appeared in The Guardian, McClatchy newspapers, and NPR affiliates. In 2024, she received the inaugural Excellence in Recovery Journalism Award for her solutions-focused reporting on addiction and recovery in Native communities. She is currently working on a Pulitzer Center-funded series exploring cultural approaches to addiction treatment.